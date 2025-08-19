Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, August 19

You’re finding your strength this morning as the courageous Leo sun collaborates with Chiron, the asteroid representing your inner wounds, fears, and insecurities. Embracing your vulnerable side and accepting your flaws may be the key to remembering there is power in authenticity. You don’t have to be perfect, just real.

Expect a surge of overwhelming feelings this evening, when the moon enters tender Cancer and cozies up to expansive Jupiter. This warm, compassionate, and nurturing energy is an opportunity to give generously. Helping others may uplift your spirits.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Revealing your true self, expressing your romantic feelings, or sharing a personal creative project may feel daunting. But vulnerability is a sign to lean in, not hold back. Put yourself out there today.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Give yourself credit for building yourself back up and releasing lingering frustrations toward your family or the past. Healing isn’t easy, but you’re growing stronger by the day.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Say how you feel, even at the risk of setting yourself apart from others. Honesty could bring clarity and strengthen your most important connections.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You’re a star, but you don’t need external validation and praise to prove it. Notice when you’re hanging onto external applause instead of uplifting yourself.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Develop confidence by highlighting your skills and strengths rather than fixating on your limitations. You don’t have to prove yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) People might not have seen your struggle, but they can feel your growth and resilience. Keep working on yourself privately. Your effort really is making a difference.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Not everyone in your circle will understand you, and that’s OK. Stay close to the people you don’t need to wear a mask around — the true friends who accept you as you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) When self-doubt strikes, remember how far you’ve come. You may second-guess yourself, but there are plenty of people who see your potential and are talking you up in rooms you have yet to enter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) If you’re feeling dull in life or love, exploration will bring a fresh dose of excitement. Get out of your comfort zone and be on the lookout for new experiences.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) New connections require trust and vulnerability. Don’t let the past stop you from opening your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Honest conversations don’t have to be hard. Approaching a sensitive subject with a lover, friend, or collaborator could boost your confidence in your relationship.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Be bold today. Making yourself known could help you remember your worth, especially at work.

