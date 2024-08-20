Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, August 20

Tensions are brewing this morning as the sun in proud Leo crashes into Uranus in stubborn Taurus. Sticking to what’s familiar will exacerbate your discomfort. Sometimes, the path that scares you is what’s best for you.

Jupiter is the planet of growth; Saturn (currently retrograde) represents restriction. As they continue their battle for control, consider implementing structure and boundaries to tame your scattered side. The only way to see progress is by tending to your responsibilities.

The focus is on self-accountability as you wind down this evening. The moon collaborates with Saturn, encouraging productive introspection. Dust off your journal and reflect on where you need to be more serious and mature.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Indulge in your passions, especially the interests that society might label immature. Don’t let outside voices spoil your fun.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Love yourself through the process of self-discovery. Embrace your multifaceted nature. Be proud of the person you are becoming and every effort you put into your growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your concerns are valid, Gemini. Don’t chastise yourself if you’re struggling to express your thoughts. Get curious about the fear that’s holding you back.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s great to take inspiration from your friends. However, forcing yourself to replicate their path will limit your growth. Do life your way and avoid comparing your milestones.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Embracing who you are could create struggles around fitting in. Don’t worry about what others think; you only need to make yourself proud.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have immense potential. But a limited perspective will cause you to believe otherwise. Reflect on what’s causing you to put yourself in a box. Explore the fears that prevent you from expanding your horizons.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Establishing a sense of individuality could cause a stir in your codependent relationships. Remember, the people who care about you want to see you thrive — even if this chapter of your journey must be explored independently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid chasing recognition and praise from strangers over attention from your loved ones. You might lead them to believe you value popularity over meaningful relationships.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re ahead of the game. Don’t take it personally if people at work aren’t ready to hear your game-changing ideas. You can’t force people out of their comfort zone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Revisit the activities that brought you happiness as a child. Indulge in your old hobbies and explore new creative interests. You may soothe an emotional wound you didn’t know you had.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Take action when you grow tired of stagnant patterns and routines in your life. Reviving the passion, excitement, and playfulness in your relationships will help you feel alive again.