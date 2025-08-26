Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, August 26

Today’s energy dials up the drama. Sudden, spontaneous, and playful interactions will entice you outside of your comfort zone as Venus in passionate Leo links up with Uranus, the planet of change and redirection. However, by mid-morning, the harmonious Libra moon and Mars align, and indecision may stall progress. Listen to your heart and try not to overthink what is meant to be light and low-risk.

Midday approaches with an emphasis on romance and artistic inspiration. A bold, heartfelt, and meaningful gesture may enchant someone when loving Venus reaches out to mystical Neptune retrograde. But hidden motivations behind your affection could be perceived as manipulative, especially once Pluto — the planet of power struggles — enters the mix. Give without expectation.

Overwhelming emotions kick in this evening when the moon challenges Jupiter in sensitive Cancer. But nurturing yourself could restore your inner balance, helping you express yourself without projecting your mood. Communicate without exaggeration or assigning blame.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Believe in yourself. You have a magic touch and a unique artistic vision that others can’t replicate. As long as you work from the heart, you’ll be incomparable.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Your home is your sanctuary — a place to retreat when the outside world feels chaotic. Cheerful decor, laughter and good company, and a quiet space for solitude will help you recharge.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Heartfelt advice will touch those who need it most at the perfect time, whether in-person or online. Don’t hold back your wisdom.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Get creative, keep your standards high, and don’t be afraid to ask for more. A new career pathway or earning opportunity could surface, but it’ll take bold courage to dive in.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) It’s not just your glamour and radiance that’s capturing people’s attention; it’s your wisdom too. Be confident when sharing the beliefs and philosophy you live by. You may be surprised by who you inspire.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Forgiveness isn’t just about other people; it’s also about releasing the feelings or resentment that keep your heart closed. Release the past and don’t be afraid to get vulnerable again.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Your aspirations may feel more achievable with a supportive network at your side. Collaborate with like-minded friends who share your passion and vision.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Ready or not, people are looking to you for direction and encouragement. Rise as a leader at work. Inspire your team or come up with creative solutions that others haven’t considered.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Thinking too far into the future will spoil the adventure and surprise of what’s currently unfolding. Enjoy your hobbies and blossoming love life without fixating on where things are going.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You have a natural talent for building an intuitive understanding of your family and partner’s emotional needs. Trust your instincts and be there for them before they ask for support.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) A charming, playful, or flirtatious interaction could deepen your understanding of your romantic desires. Speak from the heart and ask for what you need.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) When you feel inspired, work toward meaningful goals. Your passion, care, and effort will bring you closer to your next milestone.

