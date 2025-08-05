Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, August 5

The confident Sagittarius moon links up with vulnerable Chiron (the asteroid representing your deeper wounds and insecurities), putting you in the right frame of mind to conquer a challenge. Kickstart your day with a small but meaningful act of bravery.

A brief midday square of the moon and meticulous Mars raises tensions. But the moon quickly shifts into pragmatic Capricorn to ground your high expectations. Don’t fuss over details; work on crossing tasks off your to-do list..

By mid-afternoon, the moon clashes with responsible Saturn and Neptune retrograde. Your ambitions are met with obstacles beyond your control, and you may be forced to adjust your attitude. Focus on what’s possible, not what’s out of your hands.

Aries (March 20-April 18) It takes time and patience to build lasting success. Instead of racing to the finish line, ask yourself whether your passion is strong enough to sustain steady commitment.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You’ve got a tremendous amount of knowledge and life experience under your belt. But if you let the past influence you too much, it could lead to pessimism. Remember to have faith.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) You may be physically and mentally prepared to invest in something real, but your friends and teammates might not be as serious as you are. Find someone equally passionate.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Are your expectations realistic? Your relationship doesn’t need to be perfect. Don’t worry about how it looks; focus on how it feels.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Set a specific, realistic end goal before you jump into your next project. Be kind and fair to yourself. Measure efficiency, not perfection.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Devotion is romantic, but giving out of a sense of obligation can quickly cause a spark to fizzle out. Whatever you do today, make sure you’re passionate and acting in alignment with your true desires.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) You can’t pour from an empty cup. Be honest when you’ve got a lot going on and can’t show up to support your loved ones through their struggles. It’s OK to say no when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Slow down, Scorpio. Loading your to-do list with responsibilities can create the illusion of productivity, but it's a fast track to burnout. You don’t have to do everything at once.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Give yourself a little extra grace today. You are worthy, valued, and capable, even when your creativity runs dry or your love life stalls.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) The bravest thing you can do is ask for help. Don’t be afraid to get vulnerable.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) When your words get lost in translation, step back. You might be able to communicate more easily after you’ve rested or processed your feelings.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) If you’re feeling unsupported, reach out to a friend or mentor. They’re ready to remind you of your immense potential.

