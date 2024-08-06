Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, August 6

Frustrating moments of reflection set the tone for your morning as the moon crosses paths with Mercury retrograde. You are realizing your critical errors and oversights. Don’t dwell on your mistakes. Seize this opportunity to revise your work and self-improve.

Tensions increase once the practical Virgo moon confronts Mars in curious Gemini. Your impulses are luring you to act in the moment and see where the wind takes you. But your responsible inner voice cautions you to act with intention and awareness. Learn from recent mistakes and create a precise plan before you proceed.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Notice how you feel when you receive constructive feedback. Input from a colleague or passing stranger is an opportunity to bring your projects up to standard — no matter how much their words sting.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Stop looking for romantic partners whom you can fix. If you can’t love and accept the core essence of who they are, leave them be.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Work through misunderstandings by reviewing family matters from a new angle. You may find that you misread someone’s intentions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People won’t respond well if you fail to do what you said you’d do. It’s better to confess early on that you can’t deliver on your promises than to wait for people call you out.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Low self-esteem may be connected to a lack of pride or satisfaction around your livelihood. Reflect on whether you are celebrating or diminishing your achievements.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Feeling stagnant and confused can quickly strip away your optimism. Focus on what feels stable, healthy, and certain in your life today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Bring your attention to the shame surrounding your flaws. Separate how you truly feel from the unhealthy standards you’ve absorbed from societal pressures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The reason why you think you’re falling behind is because you’re comparing yourself to other people. Reflect on how close you are to your goals without putting yourself down.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are lacking a key piece of information needed to make an effective decision. Acting now could harm your progress or trustworthiness. Wait until you have more clarity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Get to the core of what you believe in and how this differs from the opinions around you. Reconnect to your values and don’t worry about who agrees.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Think about your financial future when making decisions. Have you stuck to your plan and budget or have you gone back on the promises you made to yourself?