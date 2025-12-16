Your Horoscope For Tuesday, December 16

There may be a lot on your mind today — far more than you’re willing to express. As the moon sails through investigative Scorpio, you’d rather sit with your own nuanced thoughts than attempt explaining them to others.

The full weight of your ideals and expectations may be felt this afternoon once the sun in hopeful Sagittarius squares up to disciplined Saturn in Pisces. Push away your distractions and hold yourself accountable to fulfill the promises made to yourself and others. Think carefully about the person you aspire to be and the actions required to live up to this vision.

Aries (March 20-April 18) There’s power in restraint — not just action. Rather than diving headfirst into assumptions, explore the fears that keep you questioning other people’s ulterior motives.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Love is a mirror, and your partner’s reactions speak volumes about your desire, control, or resentment. Pay attention to how their mood impacts you emotionally. What are you feeling but not saying?

Gemini (May 20-June 19) There are two kinds of stress — the one that keeps you pushing through your day-to-day responsibilities and the type that signals you need a break. When an interaction at work causes more frustration than it should, pull back.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) It’s time to share your intense feelings. Instead of scaring someone off, your enthusiasm can attract more of what you love.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) You might crave emotional safety, but are you courageous enough to be vulnerable first? Opening up could bring clarity and reassurance. Don’t bypass your feelings about family rifts, unspoken tensions, and difficult memories.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Sharpen your intuition and do what you do best: filling in the blanks. Reading between the lines and noticing what others avoid will put you one step ahead of others.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Every symbol of your success was well-earned, but you don’t need them to prove you are hard-working and worthy. You alone are valuable.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Your poker face isn’t fooling the people closest to you. Admitting your feelings may be more empowering than denying your truth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) If you’re feeling moodier or introspective, take this as your cue to withdraw from socializing. Clarity will emerge on its own, and solitude will help you process underlying feelings.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Friendship isn’t a numbers game for you — you need just a few real, honest, and fiercely loyal bonds with people you can count on. Stop worrying about keeping up with acquaintances and invest in the people you truly click with.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) All eyes are on you, but that doesn’t mean you have to comply with your audience’s demands. Stand firm and resist the pressure to share anything you’d rather keep to yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Your probing questions might ruffle a few feathers, but those conversations are worth it. Say what’s on your mind, but don’t be surprised if others need a moment to think before responding.

For more, check out your tarot reading.