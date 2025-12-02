Your Horoscope For Tuesday, December 2

Slow and steady energy takes over as the day begins with the moon in comfort-loving Taurus. Let your mood shape your routines, and remember that productivity arises from consistency, not speed.

As Venus in outgoing Sagittarius spends the day mingling with powerhouse Pluto in Aquarius, prepare to express your desires openly and honestly. You’ll feel a more intense connection with your partner or best friend after a shared adventure or hopeful discussion about your future.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Slow your pace, and you’ll intuitively sense the difference between “I want this” and “I need this.” This shift could help you save on holiday gifts.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) When you move at your own pace rather than trying to match others’ speed, you’ll earn trust and respect. Do things your way today.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) A meaningful moment with someone will leave you with much to consider. Take time to process your feelings privately before making a bold promise.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Reach out to a dependable friend or coworker for the support you need. Asking for help will alleviate the pressure of your responsibilities and deepen your bond.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Someone is taking you seriously — partly because your confidence, authenticity, and composure are shining bright. Now’s the time to be direct about what will make you happy.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Don’t ditch your goals; change your process. Switching up your routine can create space for exploration. Try swapping your laptop for a notebook or working somewhere else.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) There’s no better time to approach a conversation about money, trust, intimacy, or shared plans. You may be pleasantly surprised by how receptive people are to your feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Partnerships become easier to navigate when you openly share what makes you feel seen and secure. Keep your standards high, and pay attention to who responds with consistency and care.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Do your actions align with your priorities? If not, adjust your to-do list or schedule. Reaching your goals requires intention and discipline.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You are worthy of a life that feels pleasurable, not hard. Savor moments that feel light and easy today — like doing something creative or spending quality time with your favorite person.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Nurturing other people feels good. Offer someone love, warmth, and encouragement — but only if they treat you the same way.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) People might misunderstand your intentions today. Don’t take it personally. Clear up any confusion and share what’s on your mind.

For more, check out your tarot reading.