Passionate Venus sizes up mystical Neptune this morning. Your mind is on the future, and the line between desire and reality is becoming hazy. Instead of getting lost in “what if”s and poetic fantasies about love, give your hopeful thoughts and romantic feelings a place to live. Crack open your journal or channel this energy into something creative.

This evening, the sociable Aquarius moon links up with Mercury in philosophical Sagittarius. An eye-opening conversation could inspire you to think outside the box, or offer advice that shifts someone’s worldview. Don’t hold back — you never know who might benefit from your unique perspective.

Aries (March 20-April 18) The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Don’t get swept up in fantasies of escaping to a faraway destination when your current location is surprisingly full of hope and opportunity.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Silence creates unspoken expectations. The people in your life need you to be open and vulnerable right now. Share what’s on your mind. Ask for the support and clarity you need.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) If you’re hooked on visions of the perfect relationship, reality will never deliver. Don’t worry about what the future looks like; focus on building a powerful connection today.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Be careful today. Double-check important details and make sure every item is crossed off your to-do list before you log off for the holidays.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) If you’re worrying about how something looks, you’re not truly present. Enjoy zero-pressure quality time with the person in front of you.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Friction with a family member can eventually lead to a stronger relationship. Just because things are messy or hazy right now doesn’t mean love is absent.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Be mindful of the promises you make, especially with friends and coworkers. Conquer your people-pleasing instincts and be honest about what you will and won’t do.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Live within your means. Otherwise, reckless splurges could steer you even further away from a luxurious future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You aren’t crystal clear on what you want from life, but that’s OK. Don’t pressure yourself to have all the answers today — just enjoy the exploration.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Expressing yourself too soon could create confusion. Take your time to process your feelings privately before sharing them out loud.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Dream big, but don’t forget keep an eye on practical limitations, too. Get an opinion from an honest friend who knows how to keep it real.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) The cost of a flawless image is your quality of life. Let one thing slip today — your world won’t shatter. Promise.

For more, check out your tarot reading.