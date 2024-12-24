Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, December 24

Be yourself this Christmas Eve! The gentle alignment of loving Venus and Chiron (the asteroid representing your inner wounds) inspires courageous self-expression. Liberate your unique sense of style, whether that means donning an extravagant outfit or prioritizing cozy comfort.

Embracing yourself creates harmony. As the moon in graceful Libra supports Venus, you may feel even closer to loved ones, or attract attention from people who will celebrate you. Be warned: The more authentic you are, the more you will realize who you no longer vibe with.

This afternoon, expansive Jupiter applies pressures on Saturn. Confront the harsh realities that block your dreams — maybe it's your inconsistency, unrealistic plans, or how you get distracted by your overflowing ideas. Be honest with yourself. How are you getting in your own way?

Aries (March 21-April 19) You shouldn’t have to diminish or abandon aspects of who you are to feel like you belong. Move toward people who celebrate your unique quirks and eccentricities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Release your fears and embrace freedom. You’ll achieve career success when you explore unconventional avenues. Stop following the crowd; follow your heart instead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You can maintain friendships with people who don’t share your beliefs. Talk about your most important values with an open heart and mind. You may agree on more than you think.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Life ebbs and flows, Cancer. Pay no mind to what your life looks like from the outside. Your romantic or financial circumstances are only temporary.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A call for more space in your relationships may cause you to question your beliefs. Moments like this will reveal how secure you truly feel about your worth and the value of your connections.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sweeping your feelings under the rug only works for so long. If you’re struggling to focus on your responsibilities, take this as a sign to dive into emotional healing. Tune into your needs and fears.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Are you courageous enough to ask for what you need? Your significant other may be open to exploring your desires, no matter how different your interests may seem. Give them a chance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It requires a great deal of resilience to choose the path of freedom. Make the harder choice today. Ultimately, you’ll find liberating satisfaction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If talking passionately about your ideas garners judgmental stares, you’re talking to the wrong crowd. Don’t dwell on the opinions of people who don’t respect you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Fluctuations in your income may bruise your self-esteem. A family member’s encouragement and support will make you feel more secure. Channel their strength.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be the example, Aquarius. Open up about your insecurities and others will see the strength in your vulnerability. You may inspire them to follow your lead.