Optimism and reality collide this morning when forward-thinking Mercury goes head-to-head with mature Saturn. It’s better to face the unglamorous truth than make decisions or promises that overlook limitations and restrictions.

However, hope is not lost! The early-evening alignment of the moon and Jupiter inspires grounded faith. What you want still carries weight, even if it may not be possible right now. Remind yourself or a loved one that you’ll keep building the life you want, even when obstacles present themselves.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Wisdom doesn’t just emerge through learning and discovery, but studying yourself and your patterns. Put down the books today and spend time self-reflecting instead.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) It’s difficult to negotiate with friends, but having the hard talk will protect your relationship. Reflect on your limits and expectations in preparation for a difficult discussion.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Are the demands of your life out of sync with your partner or friendships? An honest conversation about boundaries, priorities, and long-term expectations may need to be rehashed. Zoom out and consider their point of view.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Someone older, wiser, or more experienced may be able to identify the gaps in your plans or knowledge better than you can. Trust their feedback rather than assuming you’ve got everything right.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Flirtation is light, but a deeper connection requires more effort and responsibility. Don’t invest until you’re ready to really commit.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) It’s not easy sharing your life, responsibilities, or domestic chores with others. Conversations can get complex if not approached with respect and care. Reflect on whether you are meeting others’ demands before you point the finger.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) You don’t need more prep time; you need better prioritization and discipline. Cut down the time you spend planning, brainstorming, and editing. At a certain point, you’re just avoiding action.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) You’ll make financial decisions more confidently when you’re certain of what you want and not afraid to wait for the right thing. Keep your standards high and measure every choice against your larger ambitions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Concerns about family and tradition may lurk in the back of your mind, but it’s up to you to decide what’s important. Make sure your choices are shaped by your own aspirations rather than others’ expectations.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Today is not the right day to initiate a serious conversation. Your feelings may be powerful, but you’d benefit from more time to refine your delivery.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Contribute to group projects in a way that fits with your strengths and honors your time limits. It’s nice to help, but not at the cost of your own peace.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) If you’re not ready to take on the added responsibility of a leadership role or heavier workload, speak up. You’re allowed to change your mind or negotiate career changes to suit your needs.

For more, check out your tarot reading.