Your Horoscope For Tuesday, December 9

The moon lingers in proud Leo today, urging confidence and independence. The most daring thing you can do is prioritize your happiness and express yourself freely. Don’t shy away from the spotlight.

Fearlessly pursuing a creative idea or the advice of someone you admire could launch you into a full-blown adventure. As the moon links up with free-spirited Mars Sagittarius this evening, go with the flow. Follow your heart and start the passion project you’ve been noodling on lately.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Your growing confidence could make risks feel small or insignificant today. Take a leap of faith.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Taking initiative on family matters can be empowering. Be the person that they can count on to offer advice, motivation, or control of logistics.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Collaborations will run smoothly when communication is open, honest, and lighthearted. Share how optimistic you are about a joint project or shared future, and your partner will feed off your positive energy.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Believe in yourself and push a little further today. Taking on a few extra responsibilities at work or completing a challenging workout could leave you feeling productive and accomplished.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Your confidence and charisma are magnetic. The more you prioritize your joy, hobbies, and interests, the more curious others become about you. Be bold when declaring your desires and needs.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You may be cool, calm, and collected on the surface, but deep within you, there’s a roaring fire of confidence and courage. Confront something you once feared.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) A change of environment could help you come alive. Go wherever you’ll be surrounded by encouraging people.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) A moment of recognition or achievement could open a window to finally ask for what you want at work. Be direct and decisive, whether you’re pushing for a bonus or the opportunity to prove your leadership.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Do you really need others to confirm whether you’re on the right track? Trust your instincts and be confident in your vision. What you don’t know now, you can always learn along the way.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Tackle your deeper feelings, hidden motivations, and silent fears head on. You may discover what you really want but are hesitant to pursue.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Don’t suppress your passionate feelings or keep your creative inspiration locked away. The louder and prouder you are, the sooner you will attract people who share your spark.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Make the most of today’s energy boost by knocking out the most important items on your to-do list. Your quick results may appear effortless to colleagues who are following in your footsteps.

