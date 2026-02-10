By the time you wake up, the moon will have settled into new terrain, trading Scorpio’s intensity for freedom-seeking Sagittarius. A sudden taste for adventure and a shot of optimism are fueling bold intentions. While you’re in a vibrant mood, book a flight or commit to throwing a party.

Love planet Venus also begins a new journey as it wades into soulful Pisces. After its recent stint in cool and casual Aquarius, this dreamy shift urges you to believe in romance and miracles again.

By mid-morning, the moon teams up with psychological Pluto, reminding you of the promises you’ve made to yourself and others. Living up to your word isn’t just about making others happy, but also about proving your integrity. Make sure to follow through.

The chances of confusion or misunderstandings are high this afternoon. As the Sagittarius moon clashes with Mercury in Pisces, focus on saying exactly what you mean. This isn’t the time to beat around the bush. If important details get lost in translation, an evening text could bring clarity.

Aries (March 20-April 18) You know you’ve truly healed when you’re able to process your past heartbreak with grace. Focus on the lessons you’ve gained, not the person or opportunity you lost.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) If you’ve been in search of community, this is your moment to say yes to an event that lets you mingle. You may wind up in a room full of creatives or meet your future favorite person.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) People aren’t just checking resumes. They’re also scanning for charisma and searching for a vision they can buy into. Strengthen your authority by doing what you do best: offering big and inspired ideas.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) There’s a certain kind of romance to life’s uncertainty — especially when you trust that the future you’re shaping is inevitable. Share your optimistic perspective with someone who could use a dose of faith.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Intimate conversations beat small talk any day. Show off your sensitive side.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Your relationships are getting a rom-com style upgrade. Whether you’re falling deeper in love or learning valuable lessons from the people around you, stop overthinking the future and enjoy the company.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) One small aesthetic choice may hold the power to transform your day. Go the extra mile and put on your best workout set or grab your morning coffee from the upscale cafe.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) The time for playing it cool is over. Whether you’re making a move on someone, making art, or making a scene, don’t undersell your feelings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Cultivating peace behind closed doors is more important than having a Pinterest-worthy living room. Don’t worry about what your home looks like — what matters most is how it feels.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Sometimes, the magic isn’t in what you say — it’s how you say it. Speak up when inspired and listen with compassion, and you’ll quickly become the person everyone wants to talk to.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Money comes and money goes. Don’t fixate on the expenses in front of you — instead, spend thoughtfully on experiences that are worth the investment.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Style and beauty may catch people’s eyes, but the secret to real magnetism is confidence. Love yourself out loud, and people will be drawn in by the strength of your aura.

For more, check out your tarot reading.