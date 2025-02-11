Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, February 11

Unexpected disruptions will fire up your brilliant instincts when the Sun sizes up Uranus. Trust yourself. Use your frustrations as motivation to find creative solutions.

By mid-morning, the lively bond of the Leo moon and Jupiter in Gemini stirs playful and expressive energy. Your charm, confidence, and big personality could earn you some new friends or uplift someone else’s spirits.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) We all need an outlet to let our inner child roam free. Explore an old passion or hobby that brings out your light-hearted side.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Reach out to the family member who knows exactly how to ease your worries. Their dose of love will remind you how resilient and capable you are.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Your words carry weight today. Positive, expressive, and enthusiastic communication will make others easier to convince.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Handle your money with care and avoid emotionally-charged shopping sprees. Investing in quality over quantity could reduce your expenses in the long run.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Confidence goes a long way toward creating a dynamite first impression. Show off your charisma to make an impact.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Surround yourself with uplifting and open-hearted people. If you don’t feel safe enough to let your passionate, playful side shine, find a community you trust. Otherwise, you risk hiding the most special parts of yourself.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You have more cheerleaders in your corner than you realize — and maybe even a silent admirer or two. Make strides toward your most ambitious goals and your community will support you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your star quality is leading you toward positions of leadership or authority. Put yourself out there and show that you’re serious about your career.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) People know you can always offer a fresh perspective. Share your philosophy without painting your opinions as ultimate truths.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Don’t panic if financial, contractual, or relationship matters don’t go according to plan. Even if the unexpected occurs, you’re fully capable of navigating your way to a better future.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Let your loved ones shower you in praise. Their affection may be exactly what you need to believe in yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) At work, opportunities for creativity will emerge. Share your vibrant ideas with your coworkers rather than keeping them to yourself.

