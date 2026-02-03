A subtle vibe shift is underway as turbulent Uranus stations direct in steady Taurus, ending its five-month retrograde. The surge of new energy and activity may disrupt the comfort you’ve grown accustomed to. But unexpected detours are proving that life has a lot more to offer. Don’t let what’s good enough keep you from what could be great.

Meanwhile, the moon sweeps through meticulous Virgo, putting you in a practical and focused mood. When the moon finds its place next to the south node this evening, doing less is more productive than taking on more. Prioritize the completion of tasks before adding another to your to-do list.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Closing your open loops will lift a weight off your shoulders. Spend today addressing the responsibilities you vowed to deal with later: unfinished projects, boring errands, and emails that have been collecting dust in your inbox for weeks.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) When a romantic connection doesn’t seem to be progressing, the best move is often to cut the cord sooner rather than later. Trust your instincts and move away from anything that no longer sparks excitement.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Block out time to declutter that neglected corner of your home. Don’t think of it as a chore, but rather a way of restoring calm and clarity to a space that deserves to be comfortable. Listen to a podcast or music as you work.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Before you say something spicy, consider if someone is open to hearing your opinion. Some thoughts are better left unsaid.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) What are you holding onto that no longer adds value to your life? Clearing out those old receipts, unused subscriptions, and outdated expectations isn’t just productive, but also a sure way to make room for what’s truly worth your money, energy, and time.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You are your harshest critic. Nobody else expects you to be perfectly polished today. Try doing less, not more, and remember that making an effort — no matter how small — is enough.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Some things can’t be fixed; they just need to be left behind. Practice acceptance and see how much lighter you feel.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) It’s time to stop over-functioning in friendships that don’t mirror your energy. Hold back on initiating conversation and making plans, and see who steps up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Are you chasing a goal that won’t actually fulfill you? Weed out the ambitions that you’re “supposed” to pursue, and go after something meaningful — even if you’re the only one who sees it that way.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) True intelligence is knowing there’s always more to learn. When someone draws attention to your weak spots, welcome the opportunity to grow.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Moments of uncertainty can feel like a full-blown crisis when you’re left without a plan. But what you need is more trust, not more control. You’ve proven your resiliency in the past, and this time is no different.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Stop trying to improve your relationship today and just let it be. Standing still will reveal if a problem is really there... or if you’re being too critical.

