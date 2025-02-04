Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, February 4

Vigorous and intense energy strikes your love life this morning as Venus sweeps through passionate Aries. You’re coming on strong, which could repel the wrong people. But your bold affections and confidence will charm the right ones.

A period of philosophical questioning reaches a prosperous end as Jupiter, the planet of morals and beliefs, ends its retrograde in curious Gemini. You’re moving forward with a wider perspective. Acknowledge how your faith and underlying principles have transformed.

As you move into the afternoon, the energy steadies. Put your ideas forward and follow your heart without the fear of being turned down. Rejection is not the end of the world.

The Taurus moon angles toward Mercury this evening, pressuring you to get in touch with your deeper feelings. Looking ahead may have distracted you from your immediate needs. Wind down with activities that put your mind at ease. Try meditation and avoid late-night scrolling.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your bold behavior makes you irresistible in other’s eyes. Be assertive and prioritize making yourself proud.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Let challenges inspire you, Taurus, not scare you away. Your resilient, fearless side will shine when you approach difficult hurdles with a can-do attitude.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Take charge in a group setting or coordinate plans with friends. Steering people toward your ideas and aspirations will work in your favor.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Confidence breeds success. Believe in your leadership, and others will too. Don’t strive to be like anyone else. Your authenticity is enough to sway people in your favor.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Adventure calls. A moment of fearlessness and enthusiasm will inspire you to say yes to new opportunities. Follow your passion, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Honesty cultivates intimacy. Speak openly about your feelings and vulnerabilities, and you will set the stage for a loved one to open up too.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Take the initiative in your relationships and show your significant other your spontaneous side. But don’t be too hasty in entering contractual agreements that require a long-term commitment.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Is it time to adjust your routine? Create more time for physical activity and building relationships with your colleagues, and the positive impact will be right around the corner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Make the first move, Sagittarius. Send a flirtatious text.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Following your heart may lead you down certain roads alone. Offer yourself comfort and validation, and you will discover your inner strength.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Passionate and enthusiastic communication will inspire people to trust your ideas, or you may attract a potential lover by sharing your values. Speak up!