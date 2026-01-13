A grounding connection forms between the moon in seductive Scorpio and Venus in committed Capricorn, setting a serious tone to your morning. Living up to promises, especially those made with a loved one, is non-negotiable.

The moon’s eclectic opposition to disruptive Uranus throws a wrench in your afternoon plans. However, Saturn’s steady support of the moon is a reminder to stay in control of your emotional reactions, even when the unexpected occurs.

Mars squares up to asteroid Chiron (which rules your inner wounds and insecurities) in the early evening. You may find it more difficult than usual to reach a target, but don’t let yourself feel too defeated. Everyone has moments of stagnation.

Things are looking up as the moon mingles with hopeful Neptune before entering optimistic Sagittarius. Rather than revisiting your setbacks and mistakes, turn your attention toward the future. Tomorrow is a new day.

Aries (March 20-April 18) While you overwork to prove yourself, people are already looking at you as a worthy leader. Put yourself forward for a promotion, raise, or new job. People aren’t looking for perfection — just someone capable, responsible, and resilient.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) There’s no competition when it comes to growth. You’re in your own lane, learning at your own pace, on your own a unique journey. When insecurities around “falling behind” creep in, remember that comparison is the thief of joy.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Whether you’re struggling or succeeding, a supportive inner circle will make you feel like you belong. When you find yourself hiding your truth to blend in, consider whether you’re surrounded by the right crowd.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Your loved ones are rooting for you, even on the days when you slip up at work or feel uncertain of your next move. You’re worthy of love and respect no matter what.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) When dealing with people who are more worldly and wise, it’s natural to feel like you’ve got a lot of learning and work to do. Don’t pressure yourself to keep up — look to them as your inspiration. They had to start somewhere, too.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Some of the best things in life — intimacy, romance, and creativity — require less restraint and more surrender. Revealing your feelings or flaws can be scary, but that’s what makes passion so powerful.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Nobody has a perfect work/life balance; it’s normal to thrive in one area and struggle in another. You won’t always be on top of your chores or be the perfect partner, but showing up and making an effort is what matters.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Avoid being too harsh with yourself or others. You have a sharp mind; turn it toward problem-solving rather than criticism.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’re not wrong to feel guilty for maxing out your budget, but your happiness is a worthy investment. You aren’t necessarily taking away from your future — you’re creating a life you can enjoy today.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your inner child could use some reassurance today. Putting on a brave front may mask your internal doubts and fears, but true resilience emerges when you recognize your vulnerability. You’ve been through a lot, but you’re not broken.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Forcing a conversation when you can’t find the right words could wind up hurting someone’s feelings or lead to confusion. Take time out to reflect before you speak.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) There is value in what you have to offer, whether it’s your talent, vision, or resources. Putting your unique spin on a group project isn’t about how much you bring to the table, but about making a meaningful contribution.

