Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, January 14

The moon enters radiant Leo this morning, encouraging bold self-expression and creativity. Return to what excites you — maybe that’s artistic hobbies, childhood joys, or activities that help you unwind.

A quick opposition of the moon and Pluto, the planet of transformation, may uncover tensions and turmoil by mid-morning. Exerting too much force could create uncomfortable relationship dynamics. Consider how your thoughts may be received before you respond.

Dazzling energy lights up your afternoon as romantic Venus in Pisces meets lucky Jupiter. However, Jupiter is retrograde, fueling idealistic daydreams about a forbidden or imagined love. Focus on strengthening your real-life connections rather than slipping deeper into a fantasy.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Flirt boldly. Your confidence will attract someone who can match your energy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Reconnecting with old passions will offer you comfort and satisfaction. Get creative or share fond memories with a family member.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) People are paying attention to what you have to say today. Share your opinion, but speak only for yourself, not on others’ behalf.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might be questioning your worth. Let yourself be vulnerable, and your loved ones will uplift you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You may think your individual needs conflict with what’s best for your partnership. However, when you explore your deep-seated fear of losing yourself, you will realize the two go hand in hand.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Difficulty in handling your responsibilities or performing well at work may signal deeper emotional troubles. Take time to explore your feelings and prioritize your wellbeing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Libra, there is no “I” in team. Let other people share the spotlight. Celebrating their joint efforts and achievements will make everyone feel good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s OK to be a little selfish, Scorpio, especially when it pertains to your career. Don’t let familial pressure steer you away from your dreams and destiny.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have a wealth of knowledge under your belt. Share your expertise, but avoid lecturing people. Keep the floor open for interesting dialogue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your pride stands in the way of compromise or accepting the help you need. Be humble and recognize when you cannot handle your challenges alone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Making demands on your terms will harm your relationships. Look beyond your perspective to consider the feelings of others.