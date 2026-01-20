Trust your instincts as action-ruling Mars and speedy Uranus move in sync. This morning’s burst of spontaneous energy gives you the green light to deviate from your plans.

Meanwhile, Mercury flows with poetic Neptune, bringing a touch of creativity and intuition to your linear thinking. Follow the signs that point to something meaningful. Your logic and direction only have to make sense to you.

Mid-morning, dramatic energy challenges your independence. Venus and Pluto unite in Aquarius, generating purifying energy that signals where you’ve gotten lost in other people’s values and desires. Then, Mercury shifts into cool and objective Aquarius, where it remains for the next two weeks. Consider plenty of input, but make your own decisions.

Aries (March 20-April 18) There’s no greater relief than finding a circle that can handle your direct honesty. Speak your mind freely with the group that uplifts you rather than squashing your dreams.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) People aren’t looking for you to replicate the past. They want your unique skillset and vision, so make a statement that sets you apart.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Your next big breakthrough is waiting across the threshold of your comfort zone. Heed the wisdom of someone who has a different outlook and consider the bigger picture.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) It’s time to talk about trust, intimacy, or boundaries. Take a logical, sensitive approach to get the resolution you need.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Two minds are better than one. Collaborating with a partner could bring fast solutions or an electric conversation, deepening the intellectual intimacy between you.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) \Working smarter, not harder, is the key to progress. What can you automate? How you be thriftier or more efficient?

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) The more you allow your wit and quirks to shine, the more charming you become. Embrace your spark.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Home is a place where you should never have to edit yourself or withhold your truth. An honest talk with family or roommates may be just what you need to feel lighter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) A full inbox and active group chat provide the perfect outlet to bounce around your brilliant ideas. Share what’s on your mind at the speed at which your thoughts are flying in.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your problem-solving mind is your most effective resource today. You may uncover innovative ways to boost or stretch your income.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) People are listening intently to what you have to say today, so speak up. Unleashing your progressive, non-conforming, and unapologetic opinions will shape you as the picture of courage.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Quiet reflection without the influence of external opinions fosters clarity and self-awareness. Resist the pressure to share your private thoughts while they’re still forming.

