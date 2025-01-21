Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, January 21

The sun remains in Pluto’s shadow, casting a revealing light on hidden intentions. You may feel like you can see right through people this morning. However, going public with your accusations could incite drama. Wait until your suspicions are confirmed.

There’s a fine line between intuition and projection. Luckily, Mercury’s square-up with asteroid Chiron (representing your inner wounds and insecurities) will help you differentiate the two. Be prepared to get honest with yourself about your assumptions.

The moon lands in passionate, intuitive, and intense Scorpio this afternoon. Emotional exploration will illuminate a new depth to your thoughts. Acknowledge your feelings without judgment or shame, and find a rewarding sense of resilience.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Asking your boss about the possibility of a promotion may be uncomfortable. But even if you don’t get what you want, you’ll prove that you have the courage to speak up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Self-doubt could limit your vision of what’s possible. Review your long-term plans. Are you playing it too small?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Conversations about money, joint efforts, and agreements could trigger discomfort, especially if your friends are involved. Avoid becoming defensive if an unexpected response rubs you the wrong way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Sharing your thoughts with a partner or friend will create space for mutual understanding. Focus on strengthening your connection rather than proving a point.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel, you may feel overwhelmed by your workload. To reduce your stress, break down your responsibilities into smaller tasks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your resistance to vulnerability may cause you to become overly cautious in your love life or creative pursuits. Try not to overthink matters that should be lighthearted and fun.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You deserve reciprocated love in all your relationships, Libra. Speak up if the scales are imbalanced.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Misunderstandings may arise at work. Pause before reacting defensively and consider whether matters are as serious as they seem.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A moment of insecurity will alert you to your deeper, unmet needs. Rebuild your self-worth by celebrating your wins and relying less on external expressions of love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Explore your thoughts and feelings surrounding childhood wounds. An honest conversation with a family member or a moment of self-reflection will help you heal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Question your judgment today. Seeing the world through the lens of your pain or self-doubt may cause you to be overly cynical or controlling.