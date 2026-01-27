Like a shot of espresso, the moon meets up with Uranus to kick-start your morning. Saturn lends its grounded and wise support to the moon, too. Breaking out of a stale pattern will boost your sense of satisfaction. But this must come from your own desire for change, not external pressure.

Later, the dramatic alignment of action-ruling Mars and transformational Pluto clicks into place, bringing a now-or-never energy to your afternoon. Maybe other people aren’t standing in your way — the weight of your past could be hindering your progress. Take on a new strategy and see how far you get.

Around happy hour, the moon waltzes into chatty Gemini, encouraging social connection and curiosity. This evening, a quick link-up with Neptune in Aries and Pluto brings depth. End your day reflecting on the deeper feelings you’ve been afraid to confess.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Shifting dynamics in your social life are hitting a point of no return. If your current circle doesn’t share your radical vision for the future, start seeking out allies who do.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) A high-stakes career move could be life-changing — but beware of creating waves at your current job. Play your cards right.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Your drive to execute your vision is unstoppable now. Whether you’re considering grad school or planning a move across the world, trade your curiosity for action and commit.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Your days of polite hint-dropping and hesitation are over. Be clear and direct. If you’re the underdog, don’t let people walk all over you.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) The masks are coming off in a certain relationship (either a romantic or professional one). Consider their motives, then decide whether to lean in harder or cut the cord.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Today is not for busy work. Do something truly productive, though avoid over-exertion.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) An all-consuming passion project or unpredictable romance may feel too risky right now, but whatever makes you feel alive is always worth the investment. Don’t be afraid to go all in.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Don’t just take a casual trip down memory lane — dig deep into your childhood and long-simmering family dynamics. This is exactly what you need to break free and build a future that is truly your own.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) It takes confidence to pitch your ideas, and even greater courage to follow through on them. This is your chance to do exactly what you said you’d do.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Abandoning your comfort zone could be game-changing today. By sticking to your values and pushing for something new and exciting, you’ll create a life far greater than the one you have now.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Your magnetism and drive have never been stronger. This is your green light to take action in ways that others might not understand. Don’t bother stopping to explain yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) How have you been committing self-sabotage lately? Stop standing in your own way and start plotting your comeback.

For more, check out your tarot reading.