Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, January 28

It's time to bring grounded structure to your daydreams. The day begins with a strong inner focus. The moon is in sensible Capricorn, angled toward mystical Neptune in Pisces. You may find yourself fantasizing about your legacy. Blend your productive focus with your imagination to set meaningful goals that will bring you one step closer to success.

The moon enters Aquarius by lunchtime, crossing paths with brainiac Mercury, which landed above last night. A friendly mid-afternoon chat with a colleague or stranger will infuse your mind with fresh ideas.

Powerful, game-changing insights strike this evening when the moon, Mercury, and Pluto unite. This intense triple-alignment unveils harsh truths and forces you to keep an open mind. Don’t be surprised if someone suddenly changes their tune or you notice huge changes in your own perspective.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You may realize how similar you and your friends are, or how differently you see the world. This is a great opening for deep conversations that could take your bond to the next level.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Sudden career revelations could lure you toward an unexpected path. Take time to reflect on whether you are satisfied with your professional trajectory. It’s never too late to pivot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Interacting with people of different cultural backgrounds or experiences will broaden your understanding. Avoid clinging to your beliefs, Gemini. Let them evolve.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t be afraid of the skeletons in your closet. A deep assessment of your burdens will accelerate your healing process. Vulnerable conversations and therapy will be twice as effective today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Revealing conversations with a business or romantic partner will uncover secrets and hidden desires. Listen attentively and read between the lines.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You may realize that certain areas of your life feel more restrictive than liberating. Switch things up, Virgo. Prioritize your health and freedom.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) New opportunities for fulfillment will arrive when you get honest about who or what no longer makes you happy. Also, pay attention to original ideas that could elevate your passion projects.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Investigating your family’s lineage will uncover important secrets. Get into the nitty-gritty.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When you dive into intellectual discussions, try to see the world through new eyes. Your open-mindedness will empower other people to find fresh perspectives too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your values around money and material things will transform as you consider the big picture. Reflect on what brings you stability. You might be surprised by the answer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ve changed, Aquarius. That’s not a bad thing! Reintroduce the world to the new and authentic you.