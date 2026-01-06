An early disruption to your routine or sudden mood swing could set a surprising tone for your morning. However, the playful Leo moon’s bump with rebellious Uranus urges you to drop your expectations. This could be the opening you didn’t know you needed.

Power moves lead to tangible progress under today’s triple alignment of the sun, Venus, and Mars in disciplined Capricorn. Take yourself seriously. Put in the effort that your ambitions deserve.

By lunchtime, the moon lands in practical Virgo, encouraging focus, efficiency, and organization. A responsible attitude will help you conquer the afternoon and take a real step toward a lofty goal. Stay on track — you’ve got this.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Leadership is not about earning others’ respect today, but rather proving to yourself that you are capable. Give yourself a challenge.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) If your New Year’s resolution involved signing up for a dance class or committing to Duolingo, make sure it happens. The more you learn, the more powerful you become.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Declare your intimate feelings or financial situation plainly. Your transparency will build love and trust.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You’ve tested a relationship and found that it can stand the test of time. Now, pick up momentum.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Big accomplishments are fueled by daily doses of discipline. Take pride in committing to admirable habits.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Commitment changes everything. If your heart knows what it wants, trust that you’re ready.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Tending to your home with care isn’t just for when you’re hosting guests. Lay out your finest dinnerware or put some fresh flowers on display. Beautiful things don’t need an occasion.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Today, you mean business. People will take you seriously when you declare what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Quality is a worthy investment. If you have the funds, spend a little extra on a premium experience or an item that will last for years to come.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Take no shame in putting yourself first. When you pour into your own cup, others will respect your autonomy.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Rest isn’t a waste of time. You’re building energy and resilience for the bumpy road ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Participating in your community has never been more important. Choose a meaningful goal and treat it with the utmost respect.

For more, check out your tarot reading.