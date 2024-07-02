Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 2

You’ve got fun on your mind as Mercury, the planet of perspective, enters theatrical Leo. This charismatic cosmic shift lends you the courage to express yourself confidently and playfully. Speak from the heart and be proud of your ideas.

A change in dynamic occurs when nebulous Neptune, the planet of dreams and deception, turns retrograde in idealistic Pisces. This truth-revealing backspin challenges you to face reality and clarify misunderstandings.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your craving for meaning, fulfillment, and excitement is hard to ignore. Flirt with a charming stranger or take on a new hobby to boost your lively spirit.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Strip back your idealistic expectations that harm your ability to set realistic goals. A nourishing conversation with family will help you clarify your wishes and desires.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your career direction isn’t as clear as you thought. Keep a light-hearted perspective while reconsidering your ambitions. You’ll find your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Sometimes, you will make a wrong judgment call; don’t beat yourself up over it. Uplift yourself with praise rather than putting yourself down with self-deprecating humor.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t make light of your emotional burdens or dismiss your wild ambitions. Open up to your friends, and you’ll realize who is loyal and willing to support you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Realizations that you and your partner are not on the same page are causing discomfort. But this is an opportunity to build the courage to discuss your desires and fears.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re networking like a pro and envisioning new ambitions today. But the responsibilities you’ve been neglecting are catching up to you. Deal with what’s on your plate before you chase your next dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your impressive ideas are drawing attention. But you may be distracted by less-than-ideal developments in your love life. Focus on what is going well for you, not what is absent.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Did you settle your concerns with your family, or did you kick your problems under the rug? Take time to reflect before entering into opinionated conversations that could incite drama.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Disappointment may settle in as you realize all is not as rosy as it seems. Find the silver lining, and don’t lose faith in the bigger picture.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you cannot look beyond your own experiences to understand other people’s perspectives, you will harm your connections. Don’t get lost in your own point of view.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Have you lost touch with the person you want to be? Go back to the basics and prioritize maintaining a healthy and happy routine.