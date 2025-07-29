Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 29

In the early morning hours, the moon arrives in peacemaker Libra, setting a romantic tone for the day. But if you’re an early riser, you may sense a little edge when the moon confronts stoic Saturn, misty-eyed Neptune, and powerhouse Pluto. The balance of give and take may feel uneven and disjointed. It may be time to voice your unspoken needs.

An afternoon meeting between the moon and the lively Leo sun cools lingering tension, encouraging social harmony, confidence, and joy. Make time for lighthearted interests and relaxed gatherings that lift your spirits.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Compromise is key. State how you feel, and balance your loved ones' wants with your desires. It’s better to be open and communicative than to leave people guessing.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) When your schedule is out of balance, procrastination may creep in. Pay attention to what you’re avoiding, and discover small ways to romanticize your day — like by taking the scenic route on your way to work.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Flirty, creative energy is high! Express yourself passionately and see who gravitates toward you. Or schedule a romantic evening where you can show your date a place or activity you love.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Peace isn’t granted today, it’s cultivated. Be firm with your boundaries and protective of your me-time. You’ve taken care of others; now it’s time to prioritize your emotional needs.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) A balanced perspective will keep conversations respectful, insightful, and kind. Aim to be charming and lighthearted, but don’t worry too much about saying the right thing.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) You don’t need to be extravagant to have a good time. Treat yourself to higher quality purchases, but don’t lose sight of what holds real value: quality time and meaningful experiences with your loved ones.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) When you feel beautiful, you’ll attract attention like a magnet. But more importantly, your confidence will soar, inspiring you to put your best foot forward. Wear something that makes you glow.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Life is all about balance. If you’ve been tirelessly pursuing your ambitions without pause, take some time to rest and recharge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Be patient when waiting om with slow responses from friends or a dream that hasn’t left the drawing board. The timing may not be ideal, but it’s always right.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) If you’ve been waiting to pitch, lead, or take your career to the next level, don’t let self-doubt get in your way. Remind yourself of all the people who are cheering you on from the sidelines.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) When it’s difficult to find a middle ground in frustrating conversations, try a new angle. Rather than aiming to change people’s minds, inquire about their fears, reservations, or judgments instead.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Sharing is a powerful gesture that sends a message about your trust and care. Give a little more today, even if it feels nerve-wracking at first.

