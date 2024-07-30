Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 30

Insecurities are surfacing in your love life. However, thanks to a healing alignment between Venus and asteroid Chiron (representing your inner wounds), you are quickly developing your confidence. A playful sense of humor will stop you from taking things to heart.

Meanwhile, the moon sweeps past Mars in curious Gemini, jolting you into action. A surge of new ideas will keep you on your toes. Let your rapid instincts and curiosity steer you in a new direction. Don’t be afraid to deviate from your routine and seize the moment.

Say yes to spontaneous Tuesday evening plans as the chatty Gemini moon convenes with larger-than-life Jupiter. Catch up with friends and enlighten them with stories of your recent escapades. Just don’t stay out too late — know when it’s time to go home.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your wealth of knowledge cannot be condensed into a single conversation. Take a deep breath when you feel excited and energized. Too much chatter might distract from your point.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The shiny object that catches your eye today will quickly become yesterday’s news. Avoid impulse spending by learning to appreciate nice things without needing to possess them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You don’t need to invest in every single great idea you have. See how things naturally pan out before you start remodeling your life to chase a new adventure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re having a lightbulb moment. Resist the urge to tell everyone you know about your latest realizations. First, take time to digest it alone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Take the lead and propose a fun and spontaneous outing with your friends. The best memories are created through unexpected moments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are gaining popularity for your open mind and easygoing attitude. Don’t forget this feeling — how freeing it is to go with the flow rather than micromanaging your way through life.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You may find yourself going on a tangent about something you’ve recently researched. Avoid speaking about your hot takes too carelessly with the wrong crowd.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Pick yourself up and keep going, Scorpio. With the right attitude, you can overcome anything life throws at you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Someone you love needs one of your empowering pep talks. Try not to turn your motivational speech into a lecture. Keep your words of encouragement short and sweet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Feel the rush of fresh ideas flowing in. Let it inspire you to implement changes to your routines or work projects. However, avoid dropping your existing responsibilities in favor of your new focus.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Start asking the bigger questions to assess whether your date shares your vision for the future. Stay active by exploring new hobbies. You may discover something new about your likes and dislikes.