Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 30

Insecurities are surfacing in your love life. However, thanks to a healing alignment between Venus and asteroid Chiron (representing your inner wounds), you are quickly developing your confidence. A playful sense of humor will stop you from taking things to heart.
Meanwhile, the moon sweeps past Mars in curious Gemini, jolting you into action. A surge of new ideas will keep you on your toes. Let your rapid instincts and curiosity steer you in a new direction. Don’t be afraid to deviate from your routine and seize the moment.
Say yes to spontaneous Tuesday evening plans as the chatty Gemini moon convenes with larger-than-life Jupiter. Catch up with friends and enlighten them with stories of your recent escapades. Just don’t stay out too late — know when it’s time to go home.