Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 9

It’s a quiet day in the cosmos. The moon’s ingress into patient and productive Virgo sets a practical tone for the morning. A pragmatic and orderly approach to your daily agenda will ensure you maximize your time and tick off your responsibilities.

Mindset planet Mercury in Leo angles toward the moon’s ascending node – an important mathematical point, not a celestial being, that signifies growth and destiny.

Finding your voice and speaking from the heart will attract an attentive audience that appreciates your perspective and authenticity. Opportunities will manifest when you are courageous enough to express yourself freely.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t hold back on sharing your passions with the world. The more you speak up about what excites you, the more you will attract lovers who can satisfy you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Be bold when setting boundaries that protect your peace and happiness. Having your own back is more important than over-accommodating others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) People value your playful, light-hearted perspective more than you realize. Don’t echo the voices in your surroundings to blend in. Offer your unique and refreshing advice to your friends and community.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) When you think highly of yourself, others will see your worth and value. Replace negative self-talk or self-deprecating humor with positive affirmations, and notice how your confidence improves.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You don’t need to position yourself as an educator or all-knowing expert. Lead by example and you will inspire people to open their hearts and minds.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can’t be right all the time. Don’t allow mistakes or poor judgment calls to shake your confidence. Dwelling on shame will only weigh you down.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Talk about your goals and dreams with pride. Your passion and infectious optimism could lead to an introduction to a potential romantic partner or business collaborator.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re gaining attention for your ambition and self-certainty. Lead the way with work projects and uplift your coworkers. You may be drawing closer to manifesting a promotion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Pour your vibrant ideas into writing, art, music, or other creative pursuits that help people understand what you stand for and believe in. Your joy and fulfillment will multiply when you express yourself in unique ways.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There’s always room for self-improvement, Capricorn. Humility will enable you to see where you need to grow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your ability to make your loved ones feel seen and understood will deepen your relationships. Be an active listener and pay attention to words of encouragement. You might need them.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A positive attitude toward mundane chores and work activities will elevate your day. Picture the greater impact that your efforts will have on your future.