Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, June 10

Courage builds this morning as motivated Mars in proud Leo collaborates with Chiron, the asteroid representing your inner wounds. You may feel a sudden conviction to combat your fears or take a bold step forward where you once held back. Taking action is the key to overcoming your insecurities.

Sweet conversations will deepen your relationships this evening. Open up as compassionate Mercury in Cancer aligns with affectionate Venus in Taurus. A subtle gesture, shared meal, or warm hug may remind you that your true home is with the people you love.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Keep an open mind, Aries. You may encounter new ideas that invite you to learn more. Ask questions, pick up a book, or go down the internet rabbit hole.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Whenever you experience a moment of self-doubt, think about all you’ve overcome. If acknowledging your growth doesn’t boost your confidence, an honest and vulnerable conversation with someone you trust will.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Your relationships come into focus today. Initiate a passionate conversation about your future or your next spontaneous adventure. Let your loved ones know you’re thinking about them as you move forward.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) A meaningful life is created in the small moments: rejuvenating walks, selfless acts of service, healthy routines. Make at least one choice today that makes you feel more enthusiastic and alive.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) You may feel confident and unfiltered today. Prioritize your passions and do more of what you love, even if it scares you a little. There’s no better time to take a brave step toward a big adventure.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) An intimate conversation with your favorite relative could be healing for you. Don’t just pick up the phone — if possible, go straight to them, or plan your next visit. Sharing fond memories and your current struggles will remind you that you’re not alone.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Express yourself freely and eagerly share your ideas, whether in writing or over coffee with a friend. You may receive encouragement that emboldens you to pursue a goal, even if your game plan isn’t fully ironed out yet.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) When you prioritize your health, well-being, and happiness, everything else begins to fall into place. Elevate your daily routine, nourish yourself well, and make choices that feel right. Taking care of yourself will boost your confidence and strengthen your self-worth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Take a risk, Sagittarius. Share a personal or creative project, or express your desire to learn, travel, and explore. Speaking from the heart will help others see the real you and fill you with joy.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Moments of reflection might reveal unhealed wounds relating to your family or childhood. Be brave, Capricorn, and admit how you feel to yourself first — then, consider turning to people you trust.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) An exciting idea might spark while you chat with a like-minded friend or scroll on social media. Collaboration is the key to success. Who can you team up with?

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Ambition kicks in today, and you may feel ready to take on a leadership role in you career. However, don’t forget the importance of letting other people shine too. Share the spotlight, Pisces.

For more, check out your tarot reading.