Patience is in short supply as the moon remains in emotionally deep Scorpio. But responsible Saturn aligns with the moon, encouraging you to maintain control of your outpouring feelings.

Keep your composure. Notice where you are making assumptions and how they impair your ability to give people the benefit of the doubt.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Remember how things went the last time you reacted without enough evidence? Hold back today, but keep your eyes open.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your relationships are serving as a source of inspiration. Don’t be single-minded. Let the guidance you receive inform changes that help you achieve your goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Protect your time and energy. Don’t overextend yourself at work to meet unrealistic standards. Speak up when too much is asked of you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your raw passion and honesty are inspiring people to open their hearts. But you must maintain a healthy amount of caution. Avoid sharing your most intimate feelings with the wrong people.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Trust your instincts when something feels off balance in your environment. Look out for subtle red flags that the past is repeating itself in the present.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are intuitively picking up on your loved one’s needs. However, you can’t be available to everyone all the time. Be there to support them without neglecting your responsibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You need structure and stability. Consider what needs to be rearranged on your to-do list. Focus on what matters to give yourself peace of mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Opening up your heart is a risk, but it’s worth the reward of forming intimate connections. Investigate where you are holding back. Don’t miss an opportunity to love and be loved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A deeper awareness of your environment is kicking in. But it’s not your responsibility to correct other people’s behavior. Lead by example, especially when dealing with difficult family members or roommates.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t lock up your thoughts and feelings. Tell your friends what’s on your mind without fear of how you will be perceived. It takes great strength to be vulnerable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Managing your time and resources is helping you push toward your ambitions and desires. Don’t get distracted by what everyone else is doing. Forge your own path.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Approach life with patience and maturity, and your intuition will sharpen. Take your time to form judgments, and you will be certain that what you perceive aligns with the truth.