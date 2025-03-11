Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, March 11

Fixating on your appearance and imperfections could throw you off balance this morning. But you’ll quickly regain strength when the lively Leo moon faces Chiron, the healing asteroid. Shake off your self-doubt and remember that who you are is more than skin-deep.

When Mercury links up with Venus retrograde, talk openly about your insecurities and struggles. Your bravery, honesty, and self-acceptance will inspire others to love themselves.

Stubborn energy shapes your afternoon as change-ruling Uranus battles the moon. Is digging in your heels helping a situation or making matters worse?

Aries (March 20 - April 18) There’s no better time to self-reflect, Aries. Are you presenting yourself in a fully authentic light, or are you holding something back?

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Patterns of self-sabotage will be revealed in ways you can no longer ignore. Take a step back and evaluate the frustrations that drive your unhelpful instincts.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Tensions run high in your social life. Right now, your friends need a team player. Don’t let your competitive urges or independence stop you from being that person.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’re gaining attention for your bold ideas and ambition. But are you satisfied with the reputation that precedes you? Reconsider your approach to your career goals. There is more than one way to succeed.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It takes courage to admit you still have room to learn and grow. If you lack knowledge or experience on a subject matter, pull back from debates. Re-evaluating your stance will earn you respect.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Be proactive in tackling challenges head-on. Find clarity by initiating conversations about money, intimacy, or joint possessions.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Let your partner do the talking, Libra. Don't take it personally when they bring up past grievances or unresolved feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Do you have more responsibilities than time to complete them? Saying yes to every new opportunity isn’t always the best move. Give yourself the chance to catch up by lightening your workload.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If you aren’t rekindling a forgotten passion, memories of an ex-lover may spring to mind. Think twice before reaching out to the one that got away — not all your impulses are destiny.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Capricorn, you may be fiercely independent, but you still have needs. Initiate a heartfelt conversation with a relative. Tell them how they can support you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Impatient or inconsiderate words shared in the heat of the moment may weigh heavy on your mind. Is it time to issue an apology or make a greater effort to think before you speak?

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You may regret impulsive purchases or a missed opportunity to ask for a raise. Take some time to revisit your financial goals.

