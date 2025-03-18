Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, March 18

The emotionally reserved Scorpio moon dials up today’s moody, introspective energy. You may decide to keep to yourself and observe more than you interact.

This evening, however, you’re itching to take action when the moon joins forces with reactive Mars in Cancer. Trust your instincts, even if others don’t understand your methods or decisions.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) When you feel safe, share your hidden fantasies. Divulge all the juicy details you wouldn’t dare share with anyone but the person you love. They’ll appreciate how open and trusting you are.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You may hold back your true feelings, but your loved one can read you like a book. Save yourself the time and courageously share what’s on your mind — you’ll feel better when you do.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Don't give up now, Gemini. You may be two steps away from the finish line and your next payoff. Prioritize consistency over speed.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) What’s got you excited? A secret project? The new person you’re seeing and haven’t yet mentioned to your friends? Remove any guilt around indulging in your passions privately. You’re allowed to maintain a little mystery.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You may feel more in control today. Initiate a conversation about your unresolved feelings toward a family member — but only if you can do so calmly.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Before you say “no hard feelings,” make sure you actually mean it. It’s better to share your frustrations with friends than to ruminate in silence. They may be more understanding than you think.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Prove you are committed to reaching your goals by seizing control over your expenses. Save your money for a serious investment.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) It’s go time, Scorpio. When your intuition gives you the green light, take one step forward in an ambitious direction. Inquire about a new promotion or course that’s piqued your interest, or a vacation that caught your eye.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Trust your instincts when the alarm bells start ringing. If you get the sense that something is off, don’t talk yourself into believing something untrustworthy. Some things are too good to be true.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Schedule time to catch up with a friend or loved one. A meaningful text or phone call that signals “I’m thinking of you” will strengthen your bond.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Work projects need a strong and ambitious leader who can bring people together. Take charge, Aquarius. This is a great opportunity to prove your courage and skills.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Your ingenuity and creativity cannot be replicated, but that won’t stop some people from taking too much inspiration from you. Protect your passionate ideas. Wait until you make your next move before you share your plans with the world.

For more, check out your tarot reading.