Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, March 25
What are you curious about?
Your investigative mind sharpens today when introspective Mercury retrograde angles toward physiological Pluto. Expect heightened curiosity about your underlying motivations. Courageously inspect your hidden fears, insecurities, or embarrassing memories. You may discover what is hindering your ability to be completely yourself.
Aries (March 20 - April 18)
Thought-provoking conversations with friends may cause you to rethink your life choices. Try not to compare yourself to others, Aries.
Taurus (April 19 - May 19)
Take a closer look at the self-doubt that keeps you from stepping into the spotlight. Are you sabotaging your own success, Taurus? Where might a little more courage get you in your career?
Gemini (May 20 - June 19)
Conversations with friends may have been shaky lately. But there’s no better time to learn from their point of view. Inquire about their perspective. Maybe there’s some truth to it.
Cancer (June 20 - July 21)
Having second thoughts about your career trajectory? Perhaps your plans were rushed, or you’re feeling in over your head. Ask for support, Cancer. Seeking help doesn’t make you any less capable.
Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)
Opinionated conversations with a loved one are an opportunity to expand your outlook. Your intellectual compatibility will be measured by how kindly you can disagree, not by how much common ground you have.
Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)
Realizations emerge today, highlighting the biggest stressors in your life. Minimize your exposure to aggravating people.
Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)
Don’t panic! The past may become a hot topic of conversation, but this is a great time to repair mistakes and misunderstandings. Make sure your significant other, best friend, or business partner feels your genuine support.
Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)
Does your routine feel chaotic? Are heavy responsibilities weighing you down? You don’t need to quit, Scorpio, you just need a break.
Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)
Re-examine how you express yourself, Sagittarius. Are you being honest and direct? Or hiding behind a mask? The sooner you speak up about your feelings, the quicker your needs will be fulfilled.
Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18)
When you feel more secure within yourself, you may re-examine how you handled combative conversations at home. What was it that struck a nerve, Capricorn?
Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)
A lot of growth can occur in a few short weeks. Revisit impulsive decisions or ideas that no longer make sense. Not every commitment is meant to last.
Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)
When it comes to money mistakes, what’s done is done. Use your regret as a powerful learning experience to tame future reckless spending.
