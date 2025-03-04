Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, March 4

Feeling the urge to slow down or hold back? The moon’s gentle and grounding alignment with Mars signals that self-care is a priority this morning. Sleep in and take your time to ease into your day.

Your motivation kicks back in this afternoon, helping you to tackle the hefty tasks on your to-do list. The efficient moon links up with mature Saturn, fostering patience and discipline. Make up for your delayed start to the day by minimizing distractions and getting focused.

When the moon encounters Uranus this evening, a sudden shift in your feelings could disrupt your plans. Maybe you want to have a cozy night in rather than meeting up with friends, or you’re craving company but don’t know who to call. Get out of your comfort zone— you’ll be glad you did.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) An unplanned purchase could offer the boost you need to get through the day. Your purchase doesn’t need to be extravagant or life-changing. Think small, like buying lunch from your favorite spot.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your feelings are always changing, even if you don’t realize it. Check in with yourself and assess your needs for today. Don’t hold yourself to plans made over the weekend.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You’re feeling self-reliant today. Push yourself to stay on track with your priorities, but take a step back if the stress gets to be too much.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) An unexpected change of plans will test your flexibility — maybe a friend wants to meet at a less convenient location or reschedule for another day. Don’t cling too tightly to your expectations.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your steady progress will earn you recognition at work, but praise for your diligent efforts may occur behind the scenes and out of earshot. Prioritize thorough productivity over sloppy speed.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You may be on the verge of changing your mind. Go down the research rabbit hole and gather more information.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Don’t be surprised when your partner immediately acts on your requests. Initiate conversations about your emotional needs, and your love life will feel revived.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) A loved one needs reassurance. Make space in your schedule for a meaningful conversation. Listen without judgment, even if you’re surprised by what they tell you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Are you aiming to eat healthier or make progress on a work project? Your practical, steady, and determined efforts will pay off. Break down your big goals into bite-sized targets. The more milestones you hit, the more motivated you’ll feel.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Are you taking time to indulge in life’s simple pleasures? Wear a new item of clothing or listen to your favorite podcast during your morning commute.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Make your comfort a priority, Aquarius. You don’t need to justify staying home if that’s where your mind and body yearn to be.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Your kind, caring attitude is drawing people in. Offer them practical solutions along with comforting reassurance and they won’t forget your support.

For more, check out your tarot reading.