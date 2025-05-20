Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, May 20

Logic takes a backseat this morning when the moon wades into intuitive Pisces. Rigid routines and time constraints may feel more suffocating than supportive. Yet the sun is holding down its connection with mature Saturn, encouraging discipline and creativity on your terms. Take a free-flowing approach to life, trusting your instincts to decide what is a priority.

This evening brings the changing of the astrological seasons and a boost of playful and explorative energy. Your mind may buzz with fresh ideas you’re eager to share when the sun drifts into inquisitive Gemini. Reach out to a friend for a spontaneous evening catch-up.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Think on your feet, Aries. Not all decisions require deep consideration, especially if you’re free to change your mind later.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) There’s no better time to learn new financial tips and tricks. Ask people for advice and explore what has and hasn’t worked for you in the past.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Gemini, this is your moment for reinvention. Refresh your look, update your website, and embody your best and brightest attitude. Be your most authentic self and you’ll attract people who can match your carefree energy.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You may crave solitude over stimulation. Silence your notifications and limit distractions so you have space to reflect and process your ideas. Your creativity will bloom in private.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) It’s time to connect with friends who share or encourage your vision. Share your goals and dreams openly, and you may meet a mutual friend who can open doors for you.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Too many ideas can leave you uncertain of which career path is worth pursuing. Release the pressure you feel to take the right avenue in life. Explore your options without commitment, and remember, you can always turn back.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) A hunger to uncover the truth kicks in today. Make sure all your questions are answered before you sign up for a course, book a trip, or form a judgment.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Lead the way, Scorpio. Dive deep into subjects others are afraid to explore. Your openness and honesty will inspire them to engage in vulnerable conversations around intimacy, trust, and healing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Witty and clever conversations are the way to your heart. Focus on building connections with people who are an intellectual match for you. If the moment arises to negotiate a deal or contract, express your terms clearly. Don’t hold back!

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Adapt, multi-task, and focus on progress today. Your schedule is about to get a whole lot busier. Using this time to streamline your workflow could help you later.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) The best memories start with a spontaneous decision to embrace variety or the unexpected. Follow your creative spark. Flirt without inhibition. Engage in an activity that excites you. Say yes and see what happens.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) If you aren’t toying with ideas of moving, you may feel compelled to reconnect with a family member. Schedule a visit or pick up the phone to share memories. Dive into research about your ancestry.

