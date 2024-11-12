Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, November 12

A growing sense of urgency sparks your powerful instincts this morning. By the time you wake up, the moon will have reached heroic Aries, reviving your bold assertion and spontaneity. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there.

Prepare to take the initiative when the moon links up with the ascending node (a mathematical point representing growth and destiny). This glowing alignment fills the sky with auspicious energy, reminding you that an attitude adjustment could change the trajectory of your day.

As you approach midday, you may have a hard time expressing yourself. Mindset planet Mercury clashes with Saturn, warning you against over-sharing your opinions. The way to resolve writer's block or communication trouble is to escape your usual environment. Get outside and switch things up.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Take pride in recent successes and trust your own leadership. Following your own unique path will lead to great achievements.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Seize control of your life with courage. Don’t be a passive player; rise up and make things happen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your outgoing, confident energy is drawing attention. Initiate conversations and you’ll make surprising new friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You could feel motivated to take action toward an ambitious dream. Give it all you’ve got, and don’t hold back.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A new adventure is in the works. Create opportunities by being proactive rather than waiting for something to materialize.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Overcoming an emotional wound is no easy feat. Still, you are growing tremendously today and acting fearlessly in ways you never could’ve imagined. Commend yourself on your resilience.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The way you treat yourself sets the tone for how others treat you. Set the bar high, Libra. Release the fear that you are selfish for asking for more in your relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Resolving a major problem at work or helping someone in a time of need will boost your satisfaction. Be a hero.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t disguise your passionate, intense feelings. Bold displays of affection will dazzle the right person.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The more you learn about your feelings, the deeper you will understand your hidden motivations. Dive deep today and let your family’s encouraging words remind you of who you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s time to assert your ideas with confidence. Don’t wait until you have all the answers or a fully-fledged plan.