Your Horoscope For Wednesday, November 12

Be your own biggest cheerleader this morning. The Leo moon angles toward vulnerable asteroid Chiron — representing your inner wounds — which could give rise to insecurities, but also the courage to overcome them. Self-compassion goes a long way in building confidence.

By mid-morning, Mercury retrograde seals its bond with passionate Mars, generating reactive and opinionated energy that lingers throughout the day. Be wary of assumptions or overthinking that could lead to miscommunication.

Expect surprises and a shift in attitude this evening. The stubborn moon challenges disruptive Uranus retrograde, nudging you out of your comfort zone. You may think you know what’s best, but change — whether physical, mental, or emotional — could be good for you.

Shortly after, the moon treads into grounded Virgo and the restless energy begins to settle. Bring your day to a close with some well-needed processing on your comfort, inner security, and plans that need reorganizing.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When the mic is handed to you, it’s okay to pass it on to the next person. Take your time to process your thoughts before sharing them, especially if you find yourself questioning your beliefs, teachers, and philosophies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Long-avoided conversations are coming up faster than you can imagine. The best way forward is to leave your judgment at the door to avoid turning a vulnerable talk into a heated confrontation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Whether in love or business, your partner, client, or collaborator could reveal what’s in your blind spot. Don’t let disagreements narrow your perspective. Listen to understand.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you’ve been thinking about fine-tuning your routine, this is your moment to start making gradual improvements. Review where your time and energy are wasted, but don’t be too quick to overhaul your life.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Declaring your affections or releasing a passion project too soon could stir up drama. Let your feelings and inspiration simmer today, and avoid making over-enthusiastic promises.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An honest conversation with a relative or roommate may top your agenda. But the truth can sting or heal, depending on your delivery. Reflect before communicating during a moment of frustration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Double-check your facts before hitting “send” on that text, tweet, or email. Generalizations create more confusion than clarity, and right now, people need all the juicy details.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Hold off on renegotiating pay or defending your values until you’re clear on what you want and where you stand. Rethinking your needs and priorities should be done privately, not mid-conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Are you giving too much away? Not everyone needs to know the intricate details of your goals and aspirations, especially if you haven't started yet. Rather than broadcasting your plans, start working toward them in silence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Restless thoughts and frustrations are building beneath the surface, but holding them in could send you into overdrive. Consider whether you need a healthy outlet to express yourself or a few more hours of sleep.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Replaying past interactions with friends could illuminate a new perspective. It’s easy to assume motive and intent when you’re relying on messaging. Pick up the phone and ask for the clarity you need.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It may be tempting to make a bold and unprepared statement, but you have a reputation to uphold. People will respect your thoughtful silence more than a rushed message or judgment call.

