Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, November 13

The moon in practical Virgo wants you to dive into the details this morning. Order and efficiency are increasing priorities. However, Mercury retrograde and Mars apply pressure on the moon, disrupting your precision and productivity. Don’t take it personally if things don’t go according to plan. Reassess your responsibilities and restructure your to-do list.

By midday, Venus in passionate Scorpio swoops in to support the moon, inviting emotional clarity and meaningful connection. You may not have full control over your life, but a window is opening to help someone else. Heartfelt gestures and unprompted acts of service will uplift both you and others.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Don’t get looped into the latest health fad or trend without doing your own research. What works for others may not be the right move for you; you know your body and lifestyle best.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Responsibility may not feel as exciting as desire, but balancing both supports wise decision-making, commitments, or agreements. Don’t just consider what makes you happy, ask yourself if you truly trust the person you’re teaming up with.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Proactive problem-solving shows your reliability, but it could erase opportunities for transparent conversations. Reflect on your choices and solutions, and consider how they may affect your loved ones before implementing them.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Rethink your priorities today, and refine tasks and routines to boost your efficiency. Your sharp eye will help you pinpoint hindrances to your workflow and productivity.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Making cutbacks to meet your financial and material goals is a big responsibility, but your happiness isn’t negotiable. You need more discipline, not deprivation. Take a moment to reflect on what you really desire.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Strained interactions at home or with family may only be worsened by your harsh self-criticism. Forgive yourself when you’re struggling to express your feelings. You’re not perfect, and clumsy attempts are better than none at all.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Too much analysis can cause a script to form in your mind that is impossible for others to follow. Sometimes, silence and stillness are the key to untangling your thoughts and communicating clearly.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Planning with friends or your team, or brainstorming your next big dream, demands precision and accuracy. Don’t wait until later to fill in the blanks or check your facts, stock, and numbers. Do it today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You alone cannot make people see the real you; they have to be willing. Ditch any efforts to prove yourself and start accepting that you won’t be understood by everyone.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Change is brewing — I’m sure you feel it — but you can’t move forests without a methodical plan. Now’s not the time to skip steps. Stay focused and clarify your vision.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Picking up on the details others miss is an admirable role to play in group settings. Just make sure you aren’t shouldering the burden of their mistakes or oversights.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Future planning is difficult enough, but even more so when you’re making decisions on others’ behalf. Don’t assume your partner’s needs. Reflect on your shared goals and priorities.

