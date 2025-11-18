Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, November 18

The passionate and intense Scorpio sun prompts deep self-reflection this morning. Confronting hidden truths and desires will reveal what’s been secretly motivating you all along.

In the evening, love planet Venus aligns with the North Node, a mathematical point symbolizing growth and destiny, and asks you to follow your heart. Honoring your intuition could open the door to powerful encounters and experiences that feel meant to be.

Late at night, Mercury retrograde slides back into Scorpio, bringing a moodier and introspective vibe. Suppressed feelings and hidden frustrations are surfacing, tempting you to revisit the past. Watch out, though — a risky text could bring more misunderstandings than clarity. Take time to reflect before you hit send.

Aries (March 20-April 18) It’s time to rehash an honest conversation about money, boundaries, or expectations. Avoid making assumptions and ask for the clarity you need and avoid making assumptions.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Relationship patterns from your past may still be in full effect. Before you text your ex or get sucked back into the same old disagreement, slow down and reflect on what’s going unsaid.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Delays may not be a burden after all, but rather an opportunity for revision and reprioritization. Handle hiccups a little differently today.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Sometimes, the best way to get your spark back is to return to what used to light you up. Dive into nostalgia.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Interactions with a family member or roommate may be emotionally charged with unprocessed frustrations. Be patient when navigating sensitive subjects, and take all the time you need to quietly process your feelings.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Trying too hard to reach a mutual understanding could make matters worse. Rather than dwelling on intense topics, consider whether misunderstandings are revealing a deeper misalignment between you and your siblings, peers, or colleagues.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) It’s time to renegotiate money matters with a little more confidence and ambition. To prep for the conversation, reflect on how much value you bring to work.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Feeling misunderstood? Pull back and consider how you can present yourself more clearly. Don’t let other people’s projections define who you are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Fears and frustrations you didn’t realize you were carrying may begin to surface. Don’t ignore your feelings — figure out what’s weighing you down.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) When one chapter ends, another begins. Invent new dreams.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You’ve outgrown your old roadmap, so it’s only natural that you rethink your long-term trajectory. Make sure you’re building a career that aligns with a life you love.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Life is all about learning and evolving. When your worldview, plan, or philosophy shifts, it's time to re-examine whether you’ve been living according to your truth or someone else’s.

