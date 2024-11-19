Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, November 19

The truth is, hope isn’t enough to turn your dreams into reality. Thankfully, the ambitious Sun coordinates with Neptune this morning, energizing you with motivation and inspiration. Focus on your manifestations and you’ll come to understand the efforts necessarily for seeing your goals come to fruition.

By lunchtime, your sensitivity may lead to an emotional outburst. The tender Cancerian moon clashes with asteroid Chiron, which represents your inner wounds. When your insecurities are provoked, remember — you are in control of your reactions.

A new era begins this evening when Pluto, the planet of upheaval, enters Aquarius for one final time. This ground-breaking alignment marks a turning point, ushering in 20 years of technological innovation, social restructuring, and global transformation.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re stepping into a powerful new chapter for activism. Deepen your connection to your community, and you will discover a new social cause that fires you up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your career is undergoing a major transformation. Perhaps you’ll get the promotion you always wanted or decide to start over again in a totally new field. Don’t be afraid to do the unexpected.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your world view has been changing for quite some time. Have you felt it? Explore new ideas without rushing to label yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Long-held fears have been holding you back. Today, they rear their ugly heads. Don’t deny your true feelings, Cancer. Take your emotional healing seriously.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your love life doesn’t have to look like everyone else’s. Don’t worry about tradition; focus on how you feel.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s about time you embraced more spontaneity. Spread your wings, Virgo! Even something as small as running errands in a different part of town could change your life in unexpected ways.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Experiencing a creative block? Inspiration will flow once you smash the rulebook. Break barriers, Libra. Get people talking.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s wonderful that you’re discovering more about where you belong, but that doesn’t come without challenges. If it disrupts unhealthy family dynamics, so be it. Where do you feel most at home?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A new quest for hidden truths will lead you to unexpected environments. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, challenge widely-held beliefs, and share your evolving perspective with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) What are you chasing? Consider whether your values around money, possessions, and time need an upgrade.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your inner free spirit is waiting to come alive. Stop playing by other people’s rules. Let go of expectations to embrace who you truly are.