Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, November 25

Today begins with a surge of insight — the kind you only recognize once you’ve moved through and past a complicated situation. Notice how your interpretation of recent conversations or desires has shifted as Mercury retrograde parts ways with passionate Venus in Scorpio.

With the moon now in cool Aquarius and drifting past psychological Pluto, there’s no better time to ask yourself deep, thought-provoking questions. What makes you tick?

Aries (March 20-April 18) Position yourself as a collaborator rather than an initiator. You deserve to be surrounded by people whose participation and enthusiasm are equal to your own.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) It’s not about what you do today, but the quality of the structure that supports you. Consider whether it’s time to upgrade a system, expectation, or role that’s no longer leading you to success.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) If your worldview isn’t evolving, it might limit your growth. Don’t let what you think you know keep you from exploring new interpretations.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Your feelings are valid — you aren’t reacting unreasonably. Talk to your partner about what you’d like trust to look like in your relationship.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Dissect your relationship dynamics. How is your approach to sensitive matters shaping your partner’s response? Vice versa?

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Don’t settle for a system that’s not working. Where’s the flaw? What can you do about it?

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) When you over-censor yourself, you stifle your creativity. You need space to express yourself freely without holding back. Turn to an outlet that doesn’t require a filter.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Anything learned can be unlearned with time, effort, and self-awareness. Dig deep into your past. How has your upbringing shaped your habits and emotions?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You keep telling yourself the same story: Maybe you always catch your mistakes but never notice when you do something well; maybe you think most things are other people’s fault. Whatever it is, analyze how it affects your judgment.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Are your decisions guided by what’s logical in the long run or what’s doable right now? Keep your future in mind, especially when it comes to your finances.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Your behavior doesn’t necessarily reflect who you really are. You’re human — it’s OK to mess up sometimes. Let your growth define you, not the patterns you’re trying to break.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) What’s been holding you back for too long? How can you set yourself free?

