Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, October 1

The productive moon in Virgo is within reach of Uranus — the planet of shock and rebellion — helping you get fresh ideas off the ground. A spike in self-awareness jumpstarts your day with a practical attitude.

Brace yourself for a midday slump. Once the moon wanders into the path of hazy Neptune, you may lose inspiration just as quickly as you found it.

By late afternoon, whatever concerns have been bogging you down will slide away under the quick collaboration of the moon and powerful Pluto. You may have time to pivot back into a productive routine or let your hair down on a night out with friends once the moon reaches easygoing Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re feeling productive and on top of your game at work, but at what cost? Take a break, Aries, or you’ll head straight down the path toward burnout.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Tight control around your love life will kill the romance. Be open to more spontaneity. Allow life to surprise you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If you keep telling yourself you aren’t ready for big career changes, you’ll keep missing windows of opportunity. You don’t need to be perfect to be successful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have a unique point of view that nobody else can offer. Don’t worry about editing your ideas so they’re palatable for others. Speak your mind!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A practical attitude toward finances and expenses is keeping you afloat. But don't forget the importance of living life to the fullest. Don’t get carried away with preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The more you work on yourself and grow as an individual, the more you will realize the incompatibilities in your relationships. Take a moment to assess whether you’re getting what you need.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’ve been holding yourself to harsh standards at work. Consider where you might be pushing yourself harder than necessary.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t lose touch with the magic of dreaming. Bringing your aspirations to life should be creative and fun, not stressful and exhausting.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Maintaining a hardworking, efficient, and reliable reputation is admirable. But don’t let your focus on the external self distract you from how you feel deep inside. Do you love the person you’re becoming?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Not everything is black and white, Capricorn. If you’re fixating on getting the right answer or a clarifying “yes” or “no,” you may lose sight of the bigger picture. Keep an open mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Tracking your bills and expenses may put you in a pessimistic mood. Try not to dwell on what’s out of your hands. Switch gears into problem-solving mode and focus on what you can control.