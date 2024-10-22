Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, October 22

Before you speak up, consider the consequences. Serious-minded Mercury links up with mature Saturn this morning, warning you that silence is better than saying something you’ll later regret.

As the harmonious sun collides with powerhouse Pluto, you have a choice to satisfy either yourself or others. Reclaim your power by overcoming your people-pleasing urges.

Mysterious and seductive Scorpio season begins this evening, intensifying your inner life. If you want to deepen the passion and intimacy in your relationships, prepare to lower your walls and open up.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t lock your feelings away, Aries. Get deep with someone you trust, like a dear friend or a therapist. Getting vulnerable will lift a weight off your chest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) When trouble emerges, don’t focus on winning an argument. Work as a team instead of against each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Maintain a steady focus and you’ll knock your work and fitness goals out of the park. You’re closer than you think to achieving a personal best.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Steamy encounters are energizing your love life. Try not to get too obsessed with the first attractive stranger you meet. Take things one day at a time.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Cool off the bad blood between you and a family member or childhood friend. If you can’t find it in your heart to forgive, simply let go. It’s time to move forward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re feeling headstrong and perceptive today, enabling you to see right through people. Bite your tongue and avoid confrontations. You may gain more from quietly observing people in action.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be careful of your intense desires and how they influence compulsive spending. If you have to lie about a purchase, it’s best to hold off and reconsider.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your powerful presence commands attention today. Use this to your advantage and put yourself forward for opportunities. The worst people can say is “no.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Suspicions are building, and you’re on the verge of uncovering a secret or mystery. Don't fixate on digging up the truth, Sagittarius, or you’ll disrupt the peace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t forget the value of friendship. Nurture your true and trustworthy bonds. Rather than harboring secrets, open up to those who care enough to tell you the truth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your passion and fierce determination are making an impact. While others are watching and silently competing, focus on yourself — especially your career goals.