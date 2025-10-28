Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, October 28

Yesterday’s alignment of action-ruling Mars and expansive Jupiter continues, boosting your motivation to pursue meaningful ambitions. Meanwhile, clarity arrives by mid-morning as Mercury in Scorpio harmonizes with Neptune and Saturn, which are both retrograde in dreamy Pisces. If you aren’t reading people’s feelings with psychic precision, adopt intuition and creativity as your new strategy for success.

Emotional challenges could arise around midday. The moon in controlled Capricorn clashes with Jupiter, asking for a balance between confidence and humility, ambition and self-care. Asteroid Chiron — ruling your inner wounds and insecurities — also squares up with both planets. Set your expectations high without overextending yourself. You have nothing to prove.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Trust your intuition when reading between the lines, and ask thoughtful questions for clarification. Taking the direct and honest approach will help you avoid worries, assumptions, or misunderstandings.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Relationships and collaborations thrive on honesty, compassion, and vulnerable confessions. Focus on shared dreams today, instead of shared problems.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) While you’re checking tasks off your to-do list, remember your bigger dreams, purpose, and legacy. Working with a glowing vision in mind could boost your motivation and inspiration.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Creative energy is flowing today, and one passionate conversation could turn an impossible dream into something real. Talk openly about love, art, and the vision you hold for your future.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Don’t be afraid to dive into deeper subjects today. A healing discussion about family history or issues of trust, intimacy, or safety could help others understand you and bring down your emotional walls.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Your x-ray vision could pick up on feelings that your partner hasn’t voiced yet. Offer reassurance that you’re ready to listen with love, rather than pushing them to open up.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Talking to yourself kindly is just one small adjustment that can create a healthier life. This is your cue to cut out harsh or doubtful words that bring you down rather than build you up.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) You don’t need to try too hard to draw attention today. People will feel your sincerity and depth through your passionate, poetic, and inspired words. Discuss what makes you happy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Reflect on the past today — especially matters around home and family. Communication will be clear, strong, and supportive when you have a deeper understanding of your innermost feelings.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) You may see potential in someone or a group project long before others do. Share your vision to motivate and inspire your friends or team.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Don’t just chase success, hone in on goals and ambitions that fill you with purpose. Life is too short to pursue what looks good rather than what feels right.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) You’ve experienced and accomplished so much, and now it’s time to share your wisdom. A word of advice could offer someone the clarity, insight, and philosophical perspective they need.

For more, check out your tarot reading.