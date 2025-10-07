Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, October 7

Provoking conversations and obsessive thoughts may spiral into power struggles as Mercury in secretive Scorpio battles Pluto retrograde. Remember, you have the power to decide whether you’ll get involved or disengage from the drama.

Impulses are high this afternoon when the combative Aries moon challenges Jupiter. Reflect before you act. Feelings are simmering close to the surface today and may boil over.

Clarity could emerge later this evening when the fiery moon links up with sensitive Chiron — an asteroid representing your fears, insecurities, and Achilles heel. Labeling your emotions and identifying your triggers will deepen your self-awareness. Offer yourself compassion for moments when you acted out of character. We’re all healing and growing.

Aries (March 20-April 18) A sudden outburst, accusation, or spilled secret could impair trust among your friends. Think twice before saying something controversial.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Watch out for subtle forms of manipulation. If you want healthy relationships, you shouldn’t control people’s answers by asking leading questions. Let them come to you with their unfiltered truth.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Small adjustments now will lead to smoother growth later. Is your energy going toward the most important tasks?

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Vulnerability always comes with risks, but an honest conversation about your intense feelings or creative work could be more empowering than you think. Brave the temporary discomfort of expressing yourself freely today.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Clear communication will inevitably force your relationships to evolve. That’s not a bad thing. State your needs openly, and be an equally good listener when someone shares theirs.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Obsessive thinking and extra-diligent work may get you ahead, but at what cost? Take care of your health. You only get this one body, but there are plenty of opportunities to succeed.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Save or splurge? Sometimes, the answer isn’t straightforward, and your instincts may lure you toward choices you later come to regret. Avoid investing in fleeting pleasures. Your money is better saved for something of true value.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Each time you stand up for yourself and your best interests, you heal the part of yourself that couldn’t do so in the past. Set a firm boundary at home or with family to end unhealthy patterns or dynamics.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) The clues you’ve spotted are very real. But too much investigation or analysis can open the door to anxiety. Stay observant without getting lost in hidden meaning.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) There’s nothing wrong with a little privacy. However, your undisclosed plans and hidden ambitions might cause people to question your loyalty. Express your commitment to shared goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) The most important feedback you receive will lie in people’s actions toward you, not just their words. Read between the lines and adapt when necessary to put your best foot forward.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) We’re only human — we all have our weak spots. Rather than becoming defensive about yours, get curious about how the past has shaped your perspective.

For more, check out your tarot reading.