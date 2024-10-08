Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, October 8

The heart-pounding alignment of Venus and Mars strengthens, setting off a wave of intense and seductive energy. Quality time and affirming physical touch are deepening your intimate bonds. Express your fierce love and devotion.

By mid-morning, Mercury, the planet of mindset, moves into the firing line of asteroid Chiron, which represents your inner wounds. When your most important beliefs and values are challenged, you may confront insecurities you didn’t know you had. Luckily, optimistic Jupiter offers some mental relief. Make genuine inquiries about someone’s perspective to encourage them to lower their defenses.

Positive vibes are restored under the quick collaboration between the moon and Jupiter. This planetary combination motivates you to keep an open mind and help people understand you. However, your consistency might be difficult to maintain, causing a decline in the quality of your work after your lunch break. Before you log off and head home, consider whether it’s worth leaving a pile of problems to deal with tomorrow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Bare your heart and soul to the people you love. Share the struggles that have shaped your character. The more emotional and courageous you are, the more connected you’ll feel. Remember, vulnerability is a strength.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your partner will swoon when you take the lead. Listen attentively and respond to their requests. As a result, you’ll feel deeper intimacy and trust.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your fierce passion and determination are helping you overcome obstacles. Make sure that you are fueled by self-love and a desire for growth — not the need to prove your worth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your magnetic aura may be too much for some, but the right people will be on board. Focus on the people who love you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t get lost in the past, Leo. Focus on your family’s dynamic today. Forgiveness will bring you closer together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your friends value your grounded insight more than you know. Today, offer compassionate advice and fierce encouragement.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You're tremendously close to reaching a financial milestone. Keep your eyes on the prize, Libra. Your hunger for success will help you cross the final hurdles.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Controlling your emotional reactions is a sign of maturity. Remember this when you’re surrounded by people who have contrasting beliefs and political opinions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Not everything needs to be shared with the world. Keep your secrets precious, especially if you have a budding romance or new passion project.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A friend may be craving emotional support today. Drop what you’re doing and offer them a shoulder to lean on. A vulnerable heart-to-heart will strengthen your bond.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Healthy competition with friends is helping you reach your goals at the gym and in the office. Between their support and your own work ethic, you’re on your way up.