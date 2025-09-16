Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, September 16

The moon teams up with Jupiter in sentimental Cancer, setting a compassionate and generous tone to your morning. Small acts of kindness, appreciation, and care will leave a lasting impression.

By mid-morning, loving Venus coordinates with courageous Chiron (the asteroid representing your inner wounds and triggers). Sharing your relationship fears and insecurities will inspire others to follow your lead, allowing for deeper connections to form. But vulnerability is never easy, and feedback may feel like an attack as Mars forms a tense opposition to Chiron. Assume the people who love you have pure intentions.

Practical solutions to emotional challenges may spring up this evening. The Sun and Mercury — both in grounded Virgo — angle toward the moon, boosting your clarity and intuitive awareness. Trust your instincts when making decisions. You know yourself best.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Putting your happiness first doesn’t make you selfish. Do what you love and let yourself shine — don’t worry about what people think.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Your family is here to support you. Let down your emotional walls and share the silent battles you’ve fought.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Believe in yourself. Even if your voice waivers, letting your confidence and charisma shine will inspire trust and admiration from the people around you.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Don’t undersell yourself. You may not excel at what others can do, but you have a unique skill set. Focus on your strengths and celebrate your wins.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Growth doesn’t happen overnight; it unfolds with every step you take outside of your comfort zone. It’s time for you to reach higher and dream bigger.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) It takes time and great courage to rebuild trust. Take a step forward today and confide in someone who has proven they respect your boundaries and care about your feelings.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Teamwork makes the dream work. Release the belief that pursuing your goals is a solo journey and get together with friends who can help.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) People are starting to recognize your potential and may choose to share their admiration with you. Take every compliment to heart rather than questioning if their words are genuine. You are as great as people say!

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) The best remedy for heartbreak is to get outside and explore. Whether you’re moving on from an ex or leaving your disappointment behind you, connecting with new people from different walks of life may reignite your inspiration and faith.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Deepen your connection to your loved ones through honest and intimate heart-to-hearts. Your vulnerability could make other people comfortable enough to share what’s on their minds.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Take note of the efforts your inner circle make to listen and understand you. The more you share your insecurities and fears, the easier it will be for them to offer emotional support.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Progress is faster when your motivation comes from a good place. At the gym, treat your body with respect rather than pushing beyond your limits. When you feel inspired by a new work project, step up as a leader.

