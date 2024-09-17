Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, September 17

Push yourself to meet your toughest priorities this morning. The moon links up with stoic and responsible Saturn in the early hours to help you remove all distractions. A resilient attitude will help you combat yesterday’s lingering frustrations.

Love planet Venus continues to apply pressure on asteroid Chiron (which represents your inner wounds and fears). Steer clear of trying to fix your partner's flaws or solve their insecurities. You’ll only burden yourself in the process.

As the day nears its end, big and all-consuming feelings take hold as the moon squares Jupiter. The revival of old and painful memories instigates dramatic reactions. Shortly afterward, the lunar eclipse in Pisces peaks. Make the most of this fated moment by letting go of emotional burdens.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s time to address the turbulent memories you can’t stop mentally replaying. Ask yourself: How can you finally find closure?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Holding onto an unrealistic dream can cause more harm than good. Reconsider any goals you haven’t been able to make a speck of progress toward.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Glitz, glamour, and success sure look good. But is obtaining them worth sacrificing your mental health? Get clear on your career boundaries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Release the compulsion to defend your philosophy. If your faith and beliefs are personal, compassionate, and uplifting, there is nothing you need to apologize for.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The end of a financial burden will lift a weight off your shoulders. Appreciate how good it feels to clear a debt and release your long-standing worries.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relationships are ending, but deep down, you knew this was coming. Try to focus on the positives. You’re creating space for commitments that bring you more ease than frustration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Too much mental and emotional strain will begin to impact your physical health. Set a boundary at work to protect your well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) There’s no such thing as perfection. Relieve yourself from the stress of striving toward idealistic standards in your dating life or with your artistic ventures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Leave the family drama behind. Whether you decide to forgive and forget or move on without an apology, you’ll feel much lighter after letting go.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The pain of your past has distorted the lens through which you see the world. Focus on today, not yesterday or tomorrow, and you’ll regain a sense of peace.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When you set yourself up with impossible standards, you’ll always feel as if you’re underachieving. Protect your self-esteem.