Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, September 2

Chatty Mercury’s steady arrival in critical Virgo gives communication a reserved, productive, and logical feel. This grounded energy supports finding solutions and exchanging constructive feedback. Share your honest thoughts and (if warranted) advice that could help people grow.

Later this afternoon, discipline is on the rise. The moon in controlled Capricorn angles toward the Sun, putting your dependability on fine display. Offer practical support without waiting for someone to ask. Lend a helping hand or run an errand on someone’s behalf.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Use schedules, strategies, and spreadsheets to stay on track with your work and health goals. Channel your nervous energy into action.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Create a list full of ideas for your next artistic project or romantic date night. Your plans will come to life when you’re clear on your likes and dislikes.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Get started on a home project that has spent too long in the planning stage. A thoughtful conversation with your family or roommates could help you hammer out next steps.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Be a good listener today. Acknowledge the value in other perspectives and avoid over-correcting people.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) When it comes to problem-solving, start small rather than trying to fix everything at once. Get focused and organized, and you could come up with real solutions to your financial struggles.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Your attention to detail is a strength, but hyper-fixating on your flaws is simply unkind to yourself. Highlight your skills, not just your imperfections.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) A quietly curious attitude will sometimes uncover more than excessive questions can. Notice what is left unsaid without obsessing over it.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Be a thoughtful collaborator, not a critic. Your friends and team value your judgment, but they need to feel your support — not your nit-picking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) No plan is perfect. Strategize your next career move, but don’t overlook the importance of spontaneity and adaptability.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Discernment is key. Not everything you hear will be true, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth hearing people out. Stay open-minded, but keep fact-checking.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Stay sharp and curious around money matters, secrets, and emotions. If someone tells you how they feel, believe them — don’t go searching for meaning that simply isn’t there.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Pay attention to the details, especially when it comes to appreciating the efforts your partner is making to connect and communicate. Let them know you see how much they care.

For more, check out your tarot reading.