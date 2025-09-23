Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, September 23

Boundaries and expectations are blurry today as the Libra Sun sizes up hazy Neptune retrograde. You can’t force life to go your way, so if your hopes get dashed, take a step back and ditch the script.

There may still be a lingering sense of confusion as midday approaches, but the Moon’s compassionate alignment with lucky Jupiter encourages connection, collaboration, and understanding. Reach out to an emotionally intelligent loved one who can offer perspective or reassurance.

Stay open to sudden breakthroughs and flashes of inspiration this afternoon when the expressive Sun lines up with curious Uranus and transformational Pluto. Experimenting with your personal style and interests could leave you feeling liberated. Life is best enjoyed when it’s lived for you — not the approval of others.

Aries (March 20-April 18) The more people open up, the closer they feel. Instead of waiting for someone to read your mind, be proactive. Tell them what you’re thinking and ask about their inner world.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) A mistake at work could throw you off balance. Luckily, you’re surrounded by understanding people who want to support you. All you have to do is ask!

Gemini (May 20-June 19) A single romantic encounter or encouraging compliment could set your mind ablaze. While daydreaming about the future can be enticing, remember to keep your feet firmly on the ground.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) You have a generous heart, but not everybody operates that way. If certain people regularly take more than they give, don’t expect reciprocity this time around.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Misunderstandings can be cleared up through honest communication. If you need reassurance, ask for it. Don’t assume you know where someone stands until they tell you explicitly.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Double-check the fine print today, especially when it comes to numbers. Trust your instincts.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Relationships won’t always be smooth-sailing, but you shouldn’t have to work so hard to feel seen. Have you lost yourself in your efforts to be understood?

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Doubts and worries have a way of distorting your perception. How are your anxious assumptions coloring your world?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’ve got vision, but romanticized expectations about the distant future can put too much pressure on achieving the impossible. Balance your big dreams with a grounded sense of reality.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Sometimes, when you’re set on proving your leadership and intelligence, you forget about the other capable people in the room. Don’t overlook their creative solutions or valuable feedback.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Hold off on making any career-defining or life-altering decisions for a little longer. Wait for total certainty before diving into the deep end.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Is your idealism getting the best of you? Focus on what people are doing right now — not on their long-term potential.

For more, check out your tarot reading.