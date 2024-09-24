Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, September 24

The moon is in cozy Cancer this morning, releasing a slow start to your day. Hold off on reaching for your phone the minute your eyes open. Indulge in a lengthy morning routine and savor every sip of your coffee.

The cosmic energy picks up speed by lunchtime. Analytical Mercury meets Uranus, the planet of change and breakthroughs. Some serious brainstorming may lead to an “aha!” moment. Write down your brilliant ideas and practical solutions before they slip your mind.

Expect a quiet evening as the moon links up with the sun and seductive Venus. You may crave affection, reassurance, or an intimate conversation with the person you trust most. Don’t be afraid to open up. Share your raw feelings instead of expecting your loved one to read your mind.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feeling nostalgic? Send a thoughtful text to a family member and share the fond memories that are on your mind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Sometimes, you need verbal confirmation that it’s safe for you to get emotional and vulnerable. Speak up and ask someone if they’re willing to hear you out instead of waiting for them to give you the floor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Indulge in your creature comforts like reading in bed, wrapping up in a fuzzy robe, or picking up breakfast at your favorite spot. Wake up a little earlier if it means you can embrace the art of slow living.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re feeling sensitive today. Be honest with yourself about the true depth of your feelings and the root of your worries. Self-reassurance may be just what you need to build strength.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Get back to basics, Leo — prioritize ample rest and a slow and quiet morning. Easing into your daily activities will help preserve your energy and sustain your calm.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your friends are seeking your compassion and strength today. Support them emotionally without neglecting your own feelings. You deserve love and comfort too.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid seeking validation from people you want to impress. Instead, lean on those who know you best for a boost.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Flashes of intuitive insight are giving you insider knowledge. Observe, don’t push. Your beliefs will be confirmed in time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Repressing your feelings may boost productivity, but at what cost? Take a moment to unpack your deeper emotions before they bubble out of control.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When a loved one nudges you to say more, open up. A vulnerable heart-to-heart will leave you feeling lighter and understood.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Stick to a healthy regimen even when your shifting mood lures you in the opposite direction. Discipline is the key to success today.