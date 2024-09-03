Here's Your Horoscope For Tuesday, September 3

A deep sense of frustration builds this morning. Mars in scattered Gemini collides with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, inhibiting your drive and motivation. Experimenting with new experiences won’t get you any closer to your goals. You may also face the harsh reality of your unobtainable dreams. Carefully consider whether your approach or your aspirations at large needs to change.

This afternoon, the pragmatic and patient Virgo moon strengthens its opposition to Saturn retrograde. Tense energy echoes the pressure of yesterday’s new moon. Wise up! Focus on what must be improved in your life and where you need to mature emotionally.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are bursting at the seams with ripe ideas, so many that you may feel overwhelmed. Not all of them can be turned into effective plans. Start refining the ones worthy of further exploration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Inconsistent financial patterns are blocking your optimism and dreams. You need a steady foundation. Get clear on your core values and keep a closer eye on your expenses.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Chasing trends to keep up with the crowd will distance you from meaningful ambitions. Don’t lose yourself while pursuing external approval. The “right” path and direction is the one that feels most authentic to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Spiritual realizations are unveiling new meaning in your life. But you may feel stuck and uncertain of how to resume after such a profound breakthrough. Address your nerves and worries that distort your perception of the bigger picture.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If someone in your group chat is noticeably absent from conversations, you may be tempted to reconsider the strength of your bond. But there may be something unfolding behind closed doors. Let your friendships ebb and flow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Uncertainty around your career direction could put a strain on your relationships. Don’t get caught up in looking to the future or you’ll forget to nurture the great things that exist in your life today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your spontaneous plans are overwhelming the health of your routines. Acknowledge great ideas to travel, learn, or explore a new topic of interest without immediately dropping everything to chase them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Sometimes, standing too close to a problem prevents you from seeing solutions. Zoom out and acknowledge what’s bringing you happiness and what isn’t. This will allow for clearer direction when investing in your future and relationships.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your relationships are out of sync and the reason may be deeper than you think. Reflect on your childhood experiences and how familial dynamics are being mirrored with your partner or best friend.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A decline in your productivity may be causing you stress. You can’t be everywhere and do everything all at once. Manage your expectations to alleviate the pressure of your workload.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Frustrations in your dating life are forcing you to see the truth about where you’ve sold yourself short. Remember your worth so you can receive what you deserve.